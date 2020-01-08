CHAMPAIGN — Alan Griffin is making the most of the expanded role he’s played dating back to the Illinois men’s basketball team’s Dec. 14 game against Old Dominion.
The Illini sophomore’s playing time has only jumped in the last three games, but the jump in his production started when he dropped 15 points in the win against the Monarchs in just 16 minutes.
More playing time has allowed Griffin to show off more of his overall game for Illinois (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) heading into Wednesday’s 8 p.m. showdown against Wisconsin (9-5, 2-1) at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
Griffin has averaged 17 points in the past three games, shooting 72 percent from the field overall, 50 percent from three-point range and 100 percent at the free-throw line. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard’s scoring is coming from beyond the arc and with a growing dribble drive game. On the other end of the floor, he’s showing off what his length can do for the Illini defensively.
All of that different production certainly played into Griffin getting more playing time.
At the top of the list? Has to be his rebounding. Griffin had his first career double-double Sunday during the Illini’s 63-37 home win against Purdue, with six of his 12 rebounds coming on the offensive end. Illinois coach Brad Underwood values rebounding as much as anything. Griffin’s willingness to crash the boards was his foot in the door to more playing time.
“It’s scary,” Underwood said of Griffin’s ability as a rebounder from the wing. “It’s a tremendous motor. It’s a gift. We demand that they go, but it’s a gift what he does.”
Underwood has compared Griffin as a rebounder to Jeffrey Carroll. The former Oklahoma State guard might have one inch and 10 pounds on Griffin, but their approach to rebounding is the same.
Carroll averaged 4.9 rebounds for his career, but hauled in a career-high 6.6 per game in the one season he played for Underwood with the Cowboys.
“(Carroll) was an elite rebounder at that spot,” Underwood said. “The hard part is just getting them to do. With (Griffin), he goes, and it was the same thing with Jeff. They have a nose for it. They track it down.”
Griffin said his rebounding production is fairly simple.
“If you want it, you’ve got to go get it,” he said. “It’s just effort. That’s my role. I take pride in it. That helps the team win. I’m going to do whatever it takes to help the team win.”
Griffin’s six offensive rebounds in the win against Purdue were a career-high. His previous high was the five he pulled in against Nicholls State during Illinois’ season opener in early November, and he has 14 offensive rebounds (and 30 total) in the past four games.
“That’s a goal that coach gives us is to see how many offensive rebounds we can get,” Griffin said. “Everyone’s invited to the party. I don’t think anything has changed, to be honest. I try to do the same thing every game. Just effort. Effort plays. That’s something I live by.”
That effort isn’t limited to game action. Griffin shows the same at Ubben Basketball Complex on a daily basis or at State Farm Center when the Illini get in a practice on their own court the day before a home game.
“In practice, he’s a hound,” Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier said. “He’s a hound just chasing around after rebounds. I’m kind of whispering to him like, ‘Can you take a break? Take a play off?’ He doesn’t do that. He’s one of those energy guys. The basketball finds energy.
“One hundred percent of the time he plays hard. When he gets open looks, he’s always going to make it because of his effort. He’s always going to be one of those guys on this team that will help make us successful down the road.”
Again, Griffin’s energy and effort will remain something Underwood utilizes off the bench.
Fans might be clamoring for the Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) graduate to start, but he’s getting starter minutes and, more importantly in Underwood’s opinion, finishing games.
“His motor and his energy that he creates coming off the bench is phenomenal,” Underwood said. “I looked down and he played 19 minutes (against Purdue) and was like, ‘My goodness. I need him 25-30 minutes.’
“He plays so hard. He’s doing an elite job of running the floor. He’s finding his threes, and he goes to the glass every time. That energy is what we look for coming in off the bench.”