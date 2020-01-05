CHAMPAIGN — Alan Griffin had a real argument to make, alongside fellow sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu, as Illinois’ best player during the team’s four games in Italy in August.
Griffin did a little bit of everything for the Illini.
Flashed his rebounding prowess. Developed as a scorer. Played some solid defense.
That foreign tour success, though, didn’t translate immediately at the start of the 2019-20 season in early November for the 6-foot-5 guard.
Griffin’s minutes vacillated through the first month, as he resumed his role off the Illinois bench. He was held out of the Lindenwood game in late November for being late to shootaround and played just 5 minutes at Maryland in the Big Ten opener.
Then, Griffin set a new career-high with 24 minutes against North Carolina A&T, with his 18 points one shy of his Illini best. He set a new career-high with 25 minutes Thursday at No. 14 Michigan State, a 76-56 Illinois loss, and scored 17 points.
Steadily growing confidence has Griffin playing the best basketball of his Illinois career. Just in time for a key home game for the Illini (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) with the 7 p.m. Sunday tipoff against Purdue (9-5, 2-1) at State Farm Center.
“It’s something that’s growing every day with me is confidence,” Griffin said. “My teammates give me confidence. I give myself confidence. The coaches. Everybody. I just spread the energy. It always comes back to you.”
Griffin’s growing playing time — and his production because of it — is something Illinois coach Brad Underwood said has fed into the Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) grad’s confidence. Paired with Griffin’s high motor, the results on the court have finally come a bit more consistently.
“Confidence is the most powerful tool we have,” Underwood said. “It’s a mental approach that allows you to do things to get you beyond your normal level. … He just plays so hard, and he’s carefree. He’s got great swagger.
“Now he’s finding out, ‘Hey, I can go get rebounds against anybody, I can make baskets against anybody and I can be a productive guy.’ With that kind of confidence, we’re going to continue to see his game blossom.”
Growing confidence has added a new wrinkle to Griffin’s game for the Illini. Known mostly as a shooter, Griffin has been attacking the basket more this season with the ball in his hands.
“Last year I wasn’t attacking the rim at all,” Griffin said. “I’m more aggressive. I think it’s just a mindset. … I do whatever I can to help the team, whether that’s spacing out and shooting the three or attacking. It doesn’t matter. Whatever it takes to win.”
Underwood still sees some needed growth in that area of Griffin’s game. What he’s shown as a sophomore, though, is several steps forward from how he attacked the basket as a freshman in more limited opportunities.
Griffin might be more aggressive with the ball in his hands, but it’s measured.
“He’s staying in his lane,” Underwood said. “Last year he tried doing it a little bit too much, and it was almost awkward-like. Now he’s just playing, and it’s at the right times.”
Griffin’s energy and effort are something Underwood likes bringing off the bench. Griffin has just a single start, against Xavier in last season’s Maui Invitational, in his still brief Illinois career. Still, he’s playing starter-esque minutes the last two games. Griffin basically matched junior guard Da’Monte Williams minutes-wise against North Carolina A&T and played more than the starting guard Thursday in East Lansing, Mich.
“I like what he does on the bench,” Underwood said. “Shoot, he’s up there dapping everybody up. He’s a very active talker and communicator. I love what he’s bringing. It’s a tremendous energy. You’re bringing a high-motor guy off the bench, who is also capable of making a lot of shots. That’s a productivity I’m really excited about.”
Griffin’s energy and effort also stand out to his teammates.
“He’s got high energy, as we all see on the court,” Illini sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. “He just gets out there and competes at a high level trying to make winning plays. That’s what we’re all trying to do, but Alan obviously stood out.”