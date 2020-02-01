CHAMPAIGN — Alan Griffin will return from his Big Ten-imposed, two-game suspension when No. 19 Illinois (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) plays No. 18 Iowa (15-6, 6-4) at noon Sunday in Iowa City, Iowa.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard has watched the last two Illini victories from the bench and the majority of a third from the locker room after he was ejected Jan. 21 at Purdue for stepping on the chest of Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic.
Griffin has provided his typical energy from the bench. He’s always good to dap up his teammates. And while Illinois has managed to maintain its Big Ten-leading winning streak — now at seven after Thursday night’s 59-51 home win against Minnesota — without Griffin, his return will inject a bit more needed depth to the Illini backcourt.
“We were fortunate to be 3-0,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s a vital part of what we do. There’s no doubt we need his energy. We need his ability to shoot the basketball. We need that as we head into the second half of conference play.”
Griffin’s suspension following his flagrant-2 technical at Purdue tightened up an Illinois rotation that was already pretty lean. That’s been particularly true in the second half of the past three games.
Guys like Tevian Jones and Jermaine Hamlin — plus Tyler Underwood on Thursday because of some backcourt foul trouble — have gotten brief early run in the first half the past three games.
The second half? Brad Underwood has relied almost exclusively on Andres Feliz and Kipper Nichols off the bench.
Feliz and Da’Monte Williams have seen the largest increase in minutes in Griffin’s absence. Williams’ minutes had dipped as Griffin emerged as a more significant contributor in Illinois’ rotation earlier this month, but the junior guard was back at 20-plus (and played 31 minutes at Michigan) the last three games.
“We knew we were going to have to play them more minutes,” Underwood said. “We knew Da’Monte’s versatility was going to be put into play. ... You saw us play a lot more with the three little guys (Feliz, Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu), as I call them, than we had been previously. A tribute to those guys really stepping up and doing not just a good job, but a great job.”
Underwood said Griffin’s return from suspension doesn’t automatically mean the minutes are readjusted and Feliz and Williams get fewer. Still, Griffin brings a different skill set than those two guards. He’s the Illini’s most efficient three-point shooter at 39.4 percent, and he’s their second best offensive rebounder per percentage hauled in behind 7-foot freshman center Kofi Cockburn.
That’s part of what Illinois will get back with Griffin’s suspension now served. Continuing to practice in the past week while getting in some extra workouts — like Thursday morning’s with assistant coach Stephen Gentry that featured some extra running, too — means Griffin will be ready to hit the court Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“A lot of times, these days become days off,” Underwood said after Illinois beat Minnesota on Thursday. “We made sure his conditioning was back at it.”