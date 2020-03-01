CHAMPAIGN — Frank Williams’ No. 30 jersey is retired at Peoria Manual.
The Rams simply weren’t ordering that number anymore, and that led to an early conversation between former Manual coach Derrick Booth and incoming freshman Da’Monte Williams in 2013.
Williams wanted to wear his dad’s number.
“One of the things I shared with him was, ‘This is a time to make a name for yourself. One day hopefully your jersey is retired up there on that wall,’” Booth said. “I think he embraced that from day one coming into Manual — that concept of making a name for himself and not so much following in his father’s footsteps but making his own path.”
Williams ultimately did follow in some of his dad’s footsteps with a commitment to Illinois exactly four years ago Friday. Williams stayed committed to the Illini even after the coaching change from John Groce to Brad Underwood, and while the now Illinois junior guard might have followed his dad to Champaign, he’s carved out his own path in orange and blue.
Frank Williams was a two-time All-American, 2001 Big Ten Player of the Year and currently sits at No. 17 on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,440 points in his three-year career that propelled him to the NBA as a first-round draft pick in 2002. In short, an offensive dynamo with the ball in his hands.
Da’Monte Williams is more interested in taking the ball from players like that. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard has developed into a defensive stopper at Illinois with the versatility to guard multiple positions. At times this season that’s meant all five in a single game.
“He comes in and relishes that role,” said David Williams, a former Manual assistant who still trains basketball players in the Peoria area. That includes Class of 2020 Illinois commit Adam Miller.
“Defensively he’s got that mindset that, ‘My man’s not going to score. He’s got to earn this,’” David Williams continued. “He’s bought into it, and I think that enabled Illinois to turn the corner a little bit. Frank had the ball in his hands a lot. If Frank decided to turn it on, there was no one who could stop Frank. It is nice to see the same DNA — one offensive-minded and one defensive-minded — at Illinois.”
★ ★ ★
Da’Monte Williams’ defensive influence this season for Illinois was perhaps at its peak during the Illini’s 59-51 home win against Minnesota on Jan. 30.
Gophers’ coach Richard Pitino might not have noticed it — or wanted to dwell on it — but Williams served as Illinois’ closer that game. In the final 73 seconds, the Illini guard ripped the ball away from 6-10 Minnesota center Daniel Oturu for a steal, blocked a three-pointer by 6-9 forward Alihan Demir and hauled in a game-clinching defensive rebound. On three straight possessions.
“He’s really the X-factor of our team,” Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said of Williams. “Without him, we wouldn’t have the successful season that we’re having so far. He sacrifices so much of his game to come out here and try to help the team win.
“You need guys like that — guys that are bought in in their roles and not pouting or anything and just doing what they can do best to help the team win. Blocks. Rebounds. You need guys like that.”
Williams has had other notable defensive moments in Big Ten play this season. He played a key role in limiting Penn State’s Lamar Stevens to 13 points on 11 shots in Illinois’ Top 10 62-56 road win on Feb. 18. He drew Michigan’s Isaiah Livers on Jan. 25 in Ann Arbor, Mich., and held the Wolverines’ leading scorer to just seven points in a 64-62 road win. He even helped guard Purdue center Matt Haarms when Illinois won 79-62 in West Lafayette, Ind., in mid-January.
“I think he’s been unbelievable defensively,” Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier said. “Using his length has been a big key for him. He’s always been one of those guys that can get after it on the ball. When he’s in that zone defensively, I think he’s one of the best defensive players on the team. He’s been working really hard, so he’s going to be really good for us down the stretch.”
Stevens has five inches and 15 pounds on Williams. Livers’ physical advantage was four inches and 20 pounds. Haarms is an entire foot taller than Williams.
Didn’t matter. Williams locked up each of them.
“People don’t realize how strong Da’Monte is,” Underwood said. “He’s very, very strong. You’re not just going to overpower him. Secondly, he’s got great, great length, so he plays bigger than his size. The other thing is he’s smart. He’s a great anticipator, he understands the scouting report and knows when opportunities are coming and what plays are coming. All of those things play in to what makes Da’Monte really good.”
★ ★ ★
Williams didn’t just turn into a defensive stopper overnight at Illinois. Booth called defense his team’s bread and butter at Manual, and Williams — even though he was the Rams’ top scorer — wasn’t immune from having to put in work on that end of the court.
“He’s a tough kid,” David Williams added. “He’s a Manual guy. If you play at Manual, you’re going to have to play defense. You’re going to have to get up and shut passing lanes. You’re going to have to guard. All the things that Brad really makes them do now. I think he kind of likes being the defensive stopper.”
Booth didn’t recall any singular defensive moments from Williams’ time at Manual. Likely because they happened on a regular basis. A common theme existed before every game while Booth went through his pregame discussion with the Rams.
“During a lot of our pregame speeches I remember him saying, ‘Who’s their best player? Can I guard him?’” Booth said. “That was a consistent phrase from him. He just had a lot of pride in wanting to shut down the other team’s best player.”
Williams put in the work in high school to become a better defender. It was a focus of his individual workouts with David Williams, and it’s remained a focus in his time at Illinois. That he’s added 30 pounds to his frame since his high school days — all muscle, mind you — working with Illini strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher hasn’t hurt either.
“I think Fletch does a great job with those guys,” David Williams said. “He bulked up, and when he comes back to workouts now, he’s quick to take his T-shirt off.”
Getting stronger certainly helped Williams as a defender, but it’s not just his physical tools that have made a difference. Williams’ approach on the defensive end matters just as much. If not more.
“I’ve been really hard on Da’Monte that I’m not a big fan of excuses,” David Williams said. “He bought into that years ago. To play defense, that’s a mindset. It doesn’t take a special skill to play D. You have to have it in your mind that, ‘My man’s not scoring,’ and it has to bother you a little bit that he does score.
“It bothers Da’Monte when his man scores. A lot of guys, it doesn’t bother them. All they want to do is take it back out and go the other way. It bothers Da’Monte when his man scores. I talk to him after every game, and that’s something he’s really bought into and I’m pretty proud of him for that.”
★ ★ ★
Williams has pretty much put away the offensive side of his game at Illinois. He averaged 15.3 points as a junior at Manual to help lead the Rams to a third-place finish in Class 3A, and he was torching teams for 25.6 points per game as a senior before suffering a torn left ACL.
Monday’s dunk against Nebraska off a no-look pass from Dosunmu was Williams’ first made two-pointer since Dec. 7. He started 2020 with nine straight scoreless games, and he’s averaging a career low 2.3 points this season.
Underwood simply doesn’t care. Williams’ value doesn’t show up in the box score, but the Illinois coach views it the same way he does Dosunmu as the Illini’s leading scorer. In fact, Underwood mentioned Williams (zero points) before Dosunmu (24 points) after Illinois’ win at Penn State.
“Do what you do well and stay in your lane,” Underwood said. “He’s excelling in his role on this team, and that’s special. Not everybody is going to be a 45 percent three-point shooter. Not everybody is going to be a great low post player. Not everybody is going to be a five assist a game guy. Do what you do and do it well. Da’Monte does his well as anybody on our team, and he’s great at it.”
The two guys that coached him at his offensive best, though? They still see Williams the scorer lurking below the surface.
“Those offensive talents are still there,” Booth said. “No doubt about it. He definitely hasn’t lost his athletic abilities, but Illinois has a lot of talented offensive skill players. I think he’s just taking the position he needs to take for the benefit of the team, but he’s definitely capable of scoring.”
“He’s still got it,” David Williams added. “There’s going to come a point in time when they need him to score, and he’s capable. More than capable.”