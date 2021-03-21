CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu could have gone with a nondescript clear mask to cover the top half of his face after a wayward arm from Michigan State’s Mady Sissoko broke his nose Feb. 23. Beyond its comfort and utility, though, the black mask he chose added an extra element for the Illinois basketball star.
“I’m into comic books, so this made me feel like a superhero with the black mask on,” Dosunmu said after he debuted the mask in Illinois’ regular-season finale against Ohio State.
In Champaign-Urbana, the mask is turning him into an icon.
In the same way Dee Brown’s orange headband popped up on heads around town as the Illini ripped through the 2004-05 season on their way to an appearance in the national championship game, black masks are becoming a symbol of the 2020-21 Illinois basketball team’s run, which continues today in a second-round matchup against Loyola Chicago. They’ve popped up on statues, at games, and at a bar that gave some to patrons.
“It’s the one thing that’s the symbol of the season,” Blind Pig sales representative Michael Heldebrandt said. “It’s the superhero mask. It’s Ayo hopefully coming to rescue Illinois.”
Heldebrandt, a University of Illinois graduate who moonlights in the replay booth at Illinois football and basketball games, fashioned some cardboard from the six packs at Blind Pig, covered it in electrical tape, cut out two eyeholes and put it over the head of the pig statue on the brewery’s patio.
For Robin Kaler, the UI’s associate chancellor for public affairs, an idea was sparked when she posted a photo on social media of she and four others wearing masks over their eyes to one of Illinois’ Big Ten tournament wins in Indianapolis last weekend.
“Any chance you’re going to make a mask for Alma?” a friend asked, referring to the Alma Mater statue on the Quad.
“Honestly, I was embarrassed I hadn’t thought of that myself,” Kaler said.
She immediately called Tiffany Rice.
For the last several years, Rice has outfitted Alma Mater with winter hats on the first snow each winter, a graduation gown each May, a lab coat for medical-school graduation, and other outfits.
After getting Kaler’s call, Rice immediately got to work, fashioning an empty cracker box, a grocery-store paper bag, black duct tape and elastic into a mask. When Kaler got back from the game that night, she met Rice at the Alma Mater, climbed up onto the statue’s empty chair and pulled the mask over her head.
The next day, she sat with Chancellor Robert Jones after the game in Indianapolis and watched the livestream of the camera pointed at the Alma Mater as UI students rushed from the Green Street bars to congregate around it.
“It looked like her mask was very popular there with the kids,” Kaler said.
Dosunmu isn’t the first basketball player to wear a black mask, but by the time the tournament is over, he might be more tied to the mask than his heroes who wore it before him. Kobe Bryant wore a black mask during a 2012 game, but he switched back to a clear mask after shooting 2 of 10 in the first half.
LeBron James also donned a black mask during a game in 2014, scoring 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting. He joked in an Instagram post later that night that he “Always wanted to save Gotham City from the corruption, criminals and untrustworthy that brings the city down.”
After the game, the NBA reportedly asked James to switch to a clear mask because executives argued the black one made it more difficult for opponents to see his eyes.
Thus far, Dosunmu has worn the mask in the five games he’s played since the injury, averaging 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists in Illinois’ NCAA Tournament opener, Big Ten Tournmament run and the final game of the regular season against Ohio State.
For Illini fans too young to understand the intricacies of basketball, Dosunmu’s mask has made a connection that wouldn’t otherwise be possible. Five-year-old twins Gatlin and Gwin Easterday brought their Batman mask to Indianapolis for all three of Illinois’ Big Ten tournament wins.
“They love superheroes,” said their father, Scott. “It’s pretty cool. It was a memory that’s going to last a long time for these kiddos.”
For a fan base that hasn’t been able to experience this season together for the most part, the mask is an identifiable point of community pride. It’s a symbol people can enjoy driving past the intersection of Green and Wright streets, or walking downtown past the Blind Pig’s patio.
As the Illini make their NCAA run, Heldebrandt hopes the idea of the mask as a symbol gains even more steam as excited fans enjoy the end of a memorable season together, even while they watch the games separately.
“I think seeing more of these things around town would be pretty cool,” he said. “It’s fun, and it’s exciting to see people in the community here band together around it.”