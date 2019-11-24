CHAMPAIGN — Pick a number. Any number.
Nearly all of them were positive in the Illinois men’s basketball team’s 120-71 dismantling of Hampton on Saturday night in front of 9,732 fans at State Farm Center.
The Illini (5-1) committed no first-half turnovers.
Eleven different players notched at least one assist, and seven boasted two or more. Five Illinois players finished in double figures scoring versus the Pirates (3-2) as the unit soared to a 64.3 field-goal percentage.
And Kofi Cockburn racked up his fifth double-double in six regular-season games.
It was the sort of all-around dominance fans of Brad Underwood’s team have sought since Day 1.
“It was pretty much a complete game,” said Ayo Dosunmu, who rolled to 20 points for the Illini. “I’m glad we’re not peaking. We know we’re not at our best. That’s something that should be scary for other teams in the country.”
The Illini certainly put a fright into Hampton, leading 28-9 by the second media timeout and 62-31 at halftime.
Cockburn was two rebounds away from a first-half double-double, ultimately finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
When the 7-footer wasn’t ripping away the ball from or backing down opponents — primarily 6-6 Ben Stanley — a host of guards achieved plenty to keep Illinois ticking.
Trent Frazier and Andres Feliz both turned in five assists. Feliz added 19 points and four rebounds, and Alan Griffin came off the bench to provide 19 points and six rebounds.
“Alan’s worked really hard,” Underwood said. “He’s really kind of shot in some tough luck early.”
It wasn’t even solely Cockburn who was having his way down low. Giorgi Bezhanishvili reached double figures with 14 points and handled four assists. The latter output was matched by Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk.
Even Jermaine Marrow’s 22 points for the Pirates came with an Illini highlight, as Frazier bottled him up to the tune of an 8-of-22 shooting effort.
Everything came up aces for the Illini, who host Division II Lindenwood on Tuesday night.
“We came out and played the way we’re supposed to,” Dosunmu said. “It’s showing how we’re getting better.”