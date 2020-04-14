CHAMPAIGN — Mike LaTulip had been thinking about Illinois basketball and The Basketball Tournament for several years. Mostly how the Illini didn’t have an alumni team in the summer tournament that awards $2 million to the winners.
Several Illinois players have participated in the tournament for other teams. Maverick Morgan was on a team of former Big Ten standouts. Demetri McCamey was on the roster for an Ohio State. Michael Finke played last year on a team that was mostly guys with Champaign ties.
The idea of an Illinois team started percolating a year ago. Finke pointed The Basketball Tournament directors in LaTulip’s direction when they broached the idea of an Illini alumni squad.
“I’ve put a lot of thought into the planning of it and logistically how we’d go about it,” said LaTulip, a walk-on at Illinois in the John Groce era who later received a scholarship before grad transferring for one season at Wright State. “I think three or four years ago I remember watching and thinking there’s really no reason Illinois shouldn’t have a team. There’s a lot of talent that has come out of Illinois in the last decade and guys that are playing at really high levels. It just made sense to me.”
Illinois will be one of several new alumni teams in the 2020 edition of The Basketball Tournament.
While teams like the Stillwater Stars (Oklahoma State) and Team Washington (Washington) have announced their roster, House of ‘Paign just got started Monday.
First up? Malcolm Hill.
“Malcolm was a must have on this team,” said LaTulip, who played with Hill from 2013-16. “I think beyond just being an incredible player he’s also one of the best teammates I think I’ve ever had. I know Malcolm will never make it about himself, which is unique at times with somebody of his stature and how successful he’s been. He’s just one of the most down-to-earth guys that I’ve ever been around. He was definitely a cornerstone that we needed to have.”
Hill ended his Illinois career as the program’s No. 3 all-time scorer. He’s played professionally overseas since and was in the midst of a successful return to the court this year for BK Astana in the Kazakhstan National League and VTB United League after an ACL tear a season prior playing in Germany.
Hill’s Monday roster announcement was the first of what will be weekly additions from LaTulip, who will coach House of ‘Paign in the tournament. He understands Illinois fans might not be thrilled with the idea, but he wants to make each player announcement a bit of an event.
“Since the tournament’s in July, we’re going to spread it out,” LaTulip said. “I want to make the announcements somewhat of a surprise and something people can look forward to each week. Especially now with no sports on.”
The global health threat of the COVID-19 pandemic is something LaTulip said he has taken into consideration with The Basketball Tournament scheduled to start in approximately three months with games at the nine regional sites beginning July 23. The word he’s received from the overall tournament directors is the games will move forward as currently scheduled.
“There’s obviously some hurdles in the way now,” LaTulip said. “They’ve expressed optimism as far as the tournament going ahead as planned, but they’re evaluating different options.”
Putting a roster together was, in some way, aided by the current pandemic. The Basketball Tournament ends with the championship game on Aug. 11, which can create conflicts depending on when some players would need to return overseas for next season.
“For some of these guys, the challenge becomes when you’re reaching out to them during their season overseas they don’t know what their contract situation is going to look like for the next year,” LaTulip said. “The timing has to be right. Their contract situation has to be in place. The coronavirus has put things up in the air a little bit for when guys will be going back overseas. This tournament has served as a beacon of light for some guys. It’s a chance to play high level basketball on American soil if things get pushed back or if the timeframe gets pushed back for when they do head back over.”
LaTulip has had some time to think about the type of team he wants to put together. Hill as a cornerstone kind of set the tone for the rest of the team.
“There’s a ton of talent that’s come out of Illinois,” LaTulip said. “When it comes to putting together this team, ultimately we want to make sure we put the right parts together. It’s not necessarily let’s get nine players and roll the ball out and see what happens. I’ve looked into what pieces would work best together and what areas this team would need a focus on.
“It’s great to have guys that are super, super talented out there. But the two biggest criteria were, one, from a skills standpoint having guys that are really skilled, and, two, we want tough players. It’s something I think that mirrors what’s in the current Illinois program. We want to have our guys on that same plane.”