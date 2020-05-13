CHAMPAIGN — It’s Big Ten Week for The Basketball Tournament.
Carmen’s Crew, the defending champion Ohio State alumni team — featuring former Illini Demetri McCamey — announced its full roster Monday.
Tuesday was the first of likely two roster announcements by Illinois squad House of ‘Paign with the addition of Andres Feliz. Purdue’s Men of Mackey will start their roster announcements Wednesday.
The start of the 2020 The Basketball Tournament is just more than two months away. Seventy-two days, to be exact, before the first round of play is slated to start July 23 in Columbus, Ohio, one of eight regionals across the country. The quarterfinals, semifinals and $2 million winner-take-all championship game are set for early August in Dayton, Ohio.
And for now, that schedule is still the plan.
“I think from a logistics standpoint, obviously, there’s concerns around COVID-19, but the TBT officials to me have expressed their optimism in regards to having the tournament being played,” said Mike LaTulip, the former Illinois guard who is serving as House of ‘Paign’s general manager and coach.
“With that being said, they’re naturally evaluating all options, and player safety is at the forefront,” LaTulip continued. “Any way we can insure that — and once that is insured — I think you’ll have a lot of guys on this team that are excited to play.”
The timing of The Basketball Tournament in past years has led into the timeframe where the majority of the players participating are gearing up to return overseas for the next professional season. That, of course, is also in limbo given the nature of the global pandemic.
The resumption of overseas leagues and The Basketball Tournament actually taking place this summer are tied to the same issue in LaTulip’s opinion. It comes down to player safety.
“What TBT has relayed to me and what they’ve relayed to the rest of the guys trying to organize these teams is that’s going to be the forefront,” LaTulip said. “If that means testing when the tournament happens. We’re still about 2 1 / 2 months out. Who knows how much can change between now and then. Obviously we’re optimistic that the tournament can happen. If it doesn’t, that would be pretty understandable given the circumstances.”
House of ‘Paign, meanwhile, will continue moving forward with the notion The Basketball Tournament will proceed as scheduled in late July. The addition of Feliz brings the Illini alumni roster to five after previous announcements of Malcolm Hill, Nnanna Egwu, Rayvonte Rice and Leron Black.
LaTulip has said multiple times that he’d like House of ‘Paign to mirror the toughness of Brad Underwood’s 2019-20 Illinois team. Adding Feliz, who played a key role in the Illini rebuild the past two seasons and essentially epitomizes the tone and tenor of an Underwood team, then, makes a lot of sense.
“I’m excited to get back on the court with a bunch of guys that bleed blue and orange just like I do,” Feliz said in his announcement video.
Feliz started 15 of 31 games this past season and averaged career highs in points (11.0), rebounds (5.0) and assists (2.9). The 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard gives House of ‘Paign another ball handler alongside Rice, who has developed into more of a point guard in his professional career.
Fit has been at the forefront of LaTulip’s planning for the House of ‘Paign roster. With five players already announced, four more are likely given the player fee that has to be paid for each player after the ninth.
“For an alumni team, you need to have seven Illini guys and then you can fill the roster — eight, nine — however you like,” LaTulip said. “I don’t know how many people know this, but there has been recruiting outreach to guys that are not former Illini. Just like Demetri McCamey was playing for the Ohio State alumni team and he’s doing so again this year.”
Fit, though, still matters.
“We want to make sure the guys that we bring in — Illini guys or not — that they make sense for the team,” LaTulip said. “That seems to be the common theme no matter what. It’s not like, ‘Who can we go out there and get that has notoriety?’ That’s great, but if they don’t fit into the mix of playing alongside Rayvonte Rice and playing alongside Malcolm Hill, then maybe they’re not a good fit for the team.”