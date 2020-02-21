The confluence of circumstances that led up to Ayo Dosunmu’s 24-point performance — and another clutch, game-sealing shot — in Illinois’ 62-56 road win against No. 9 Penn State on Tuesday opened the debate on where it might rank among his best game ever. Illini coach Brad Underwood said it was “easily right there at the top” given it happened against a top 10 team on the road. Coming a week after what looked like a brutal injury? Underwood might be right. Here’s how Dosunmu got to that point, in his own words, after Tuesday night’s win.
The last visual of Dosunmu on the court before Tuesday came a week prior at State Farm Center. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard was in visible pain sprawled in front of the Illinois bench after a last second slip and fall ended the Illini’s chance at a comeback win against Michigan State.
I was getting to my pull-up because I saw (Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman) toward the middle of the paint. I was on the sideline, so I was trying to get to a one-dribble pull-up. I just slipped. I didn’t feel anything pop, but I felt my leg go back. It hurt.
Once Dosunmu’s MRI revealed no structural damage, his rehab work with athletic trainer Paul Schmidt and strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher began.
I prayed the same night I got an MRI. Then after that, I was locked in on getting in my rehab and trying to get to a point where mentally, if I’d go out there, I’d be good.
The injury I have is at the point where it’s just tolerating the pain. I just rehabbed a lot with Paul and Fletch. They got me in early, 5:30 in the morning, working. Ice. Rehab. Stretching. They pushed me to the point of pain, but I knew the reward at the end.
I don’t remember what (the diagnosis) was specifically. Paul and them didn’t tell me anything. They just told me that I’d be able to play soon and just keep working on it, getting rehab on it and building trust into it. That’s what I did.
Dosunmu returned for his sophomore season with “unfinished business” still yet to accomplish at Illinois. While he has professional basketball aspirations, he never slipped into the mindset of worrying about his own health opposed to getting back on the court. That it wasn’t a serious injury helped.
I knew that I’d be back eventually at some point this year. I didn’t know when because at the point of time when it first happened, the pain was very severe. The more and more I got treatment on it, the more it became tolerable. (Tuesday), I knew that I’d just pray and hope that the Lord would keep me from any injuries, and he did that.
Four days post-injury wasn’t enough time for Dosunmu to be ready to play at Rutgers last Saturday.
He watched that 15-point loss from the bench. Dosunmu went through a light workout Monday before the team traveled to State College, Pa.
It wasn’t until after Tuesday’s shootaround, though, that Underwood made the decision to play his leading scorer against Penn State.
I’m not 100 percent now, but at least I know I’m 200 percent locked in mentally so I can go out there and give it all for my team. Rutgers, I needed a couple more days to just be available. Also, I knew having that “Mamba Mentality” I just knew that our team needed a win. This would be a big win, so I just wanted to come out here and do whatever I can to help my team win.
Dosunmu on the court makes a difference for Illinois. Just ask his teammates. Freshman center Kofi Cockburn couldn’t help but smile when discussing what Dosunmu brings, saying the Illini “trust him” and that they know “he steps up and makes tough shots and makes tough plays” and that he’s “a true leader.”
Dosunmu had eight first-half points against Penn State, as the Illini led by four at the break. The Nittany Lions made a run in the second half, taking a one-point lead with 10 minutes, 57 seconds to play. Dosunmu answered by scoring 10 of Illinois’ next 12 points. The chants of “overrated” from the Penn State crowd fueled his fire.
The players were talking to me. The crowd was talking to me. I like that. It gets me going. I like when players talk to me, and I like when the crowd talks to me. When I get in that mode where they’re talking to me, it’s like the rim just gets bigger and bigger.
Dosunmu capped his 24-point game with a runner in the lane with 16 seconds to play. It wasn’t exactly a game-winner — not like his shots at Wisconsin and at Michigan — but it certainly secured the win for the Illini.
When I hit clutch shots, I never think about the other ones. I’m just in a moment. I’ll just continue to seize the moment. But I’m going to go back and shoot some free throws. I feel like I missed too many free throws, but overall we got the win. I love road wins, so I’m going to enjoy it.
But was it the best game he’d ever played taking the circumstances into account? Like the fact just a week prior he was in severe pain and had to be helped off the court.
You put me on the spot there. It means a lot. We’ve had a lot of great games, but it’s up there. Four-game losing streak. Top 10 team in the country — No. 9. They’d won eight in a row. On their home court. Reading tweets and seeing all the blogs, no one expected us to win this game. Coming out and winning this game? It’s at the top of the list. They’re a tough team. I love their coach also. I talked to him at media day, and he gets their players fired up. I love that. I love competing against coaches who coach like that.