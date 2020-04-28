CHAMPAIGN — More than 800 men’s college basketball players populate the transfer portal this offseason.
So far.
Considering it’s only the end of April and last year’s transfer total came up just short of 1,000, the portal could soon start overflowing.
An upcoming decision by the NCAA could trigger a second wave. The vote on a one-time transfer rule is likely coming by June. To date, not quite 200 of the more than 800 transfers in the portal will be eligible immediately.
A “yes” vote from the NCAA on the open one-time transfer ruler would be a game-changer for several teams. Virginia Tech transfer Landers Nolley would make an immediate impact at Memphis. So would Ohio State guard D.J. Carton at Marquette, Georgetown guard James Akinjo at Arizona and former Illinois guard Alan Griffin at Syracuse.
The change proposed to the NCAA would make the transfer market a free for all. Until it happens — or doesn’t — college basketball coaches are recruiting the portal with incomplete information. Like Brad Underwood. Illinois is in the final four for Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown along with Gonzaga, LSU and Iowa State. As things currently stand, Brown would be a sit one, play one transfer after starting for the Demon Deacons the past three seasons.
“We have a lot of things going on the transfer side because right now we don’t know if the one-time transfer waiver is going to go through yet,” Underwood said. “They’re expected to vote on that in May. That would mean kids would be eligible immediately. Everybody seems to think if that goes through, that will trigger another round of movement in the portal, which it probably will, to be honest.
“We’re stuck in limbo a little bit. Those underclass kids, you don’t know if they’re going to have to sit out or if they’re going to play immediately. It could change how you build your team.”
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman is a part of the working group for the NCAA studying transfers and putting proposals forward to consider. While that means Whitman can’t speak directly on the matter — only the group’s chairman, MAC commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher can — he did weigh in on the issue at large.
“I think there seems to be growing momentum, whether it’s through a legislated solution, which we have in every sport except for five, or through the waiver process to create this opportunity to gain immediately eligibility at least once within their college experience,” Whitman said. Some sports, like volleyball and softball, already have an open one-transfer without penalty policy.
“I think there remains a lot of different philosophies on how that change should happen and when it should happen,” Whitman continued. “I think that’s what we really need to work though here over the next several months.”
Part of the concern over a freer transfer policy are the ancillary issues related to player movement, like graduation rates and the Academic Progress Rate. Per the NCAA, the APR “holds institutions accountable for the academic progress of their student-athletes through a team-based metric that accounts for the eligibility and retention of each student-athlete for each academic term.”
Teams must have a four-year average APR of 930 to compete in NCAA championship events. Transfers already affect APR, and a wider pool of transfers would have a broader impact.
“We anticipate that if this were to pass there would be a higher rate of transfer, and that would have some implications on APR scores,” Whitman said. “There’s been a lot of study relative to timing of transfers, the sport in which the transfer is occurring (and) where the transferee ultimately enrolls. That all has an effect on graduation dates. It’s a complicated question, and has a lot of different components to it.”
Underwood was fairly plain spoken when it came to the idea of a one-time open transfer policy. He thinks it’s coming and said it doesn’t matter what coaches think of the issue. He just wants to know one way or the other.
“Let’s make the changes and let us adapt,” Underwood said. “The real challenge is the not knowing piece. Not knowing if there’s a freshman in the portal you could have a real interest in. Maybe he’s redshirted and can’t afford to sit out. The kids don’t know. It becomes a challenge, really, in terms of building your roster. I just want to know. I think we’re all in that boat.”
Roster openings have ballooned year to year in the past several offseasons given the rising number of transfers. There have been more than 4,000 transfers total from 2015-19. Roster building, then, has changed significantly across the country.
At Illinois, too. Jalen Coleman-Lands and D.J. Williams transferred after John Groce was fired and Underwood hired in March 2017. Nine more players have left the Illini since, with seven transfers — Greg Eboigbodin, Mark Smith, Michael Finke, Anthony Higgs, Samba Kane, Griffin and Tevian Jones — and both Leron Black and Matic Vesel opting for professional opportunities.
“The internal piece of the game has become more challenging in terms of just building,” Underwood said. “You’ve got guys that stay in places four years, maybe redshirt a year, and then all of a sudden they grad transfer. Guys are starting at the low-major level or mid-major level and have a lot of success at some place, and they think that transferring to a Big Ten school is a better idea. It is what it is.
“I don’t like it, per se, and I’ve told our staff we’ve got to be able to adapt. It will be almost like my days back at a junior-college coach. There were years I had 10 new guys. There are going to be some programs where that’s the case.
“You’ve got to be able to adapt your style of play. Not maybe get a system and be as dependent on a system, but hope your culture never wavers. That’s the hard part. You don’t want your culture to change from year to year.”
What can Brown do for you?
Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down Wake Forest transfer guard Chaundee Brown and what he could bring to the Illini:
The injury history: Knee surgery kept Brown sidelined during the offseason, and he also dealt with an ankle injury and a torn calf muscle during the 2019-20 season and missed eight games total.
The numbers: Brown started 15 of the 23 games he did play this past season, averaging 12.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
The fit at Illinois: The Illini have wing options, but experience is thin for that group. Brown would provide a veteran presence.