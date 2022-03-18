PITTSBURGH — David Jacobson couldn’t help but compare his childhood with what his son currently is experiencing.
“When I was 6, it was ’89. The Illini were awesome, and you kind of assumed, oh, this is how it’s going to be all the time,” Jacobson said. “I’m at a point now where I realize this might not always be the norm. And I think, for Jack, he’s kind of growing up like I did where he just assumes the Illini are going to be awesome all the time.”
That’s when 8-year-old Jack Statman Jacobson chimed in.
“No, I don’t,” the youngster said knowingly.
“OK, maybe I’m putting words in his mouth,” his dad followed.
But there’s no denying Brad Underwood’s Illinois men’s basketball team is pretty awesome these days. Especially in the eyes of its biggest backers.
So father and son, already living in Pittsburgh, stopped by PPG Paints Arena on Thursday afternoon for the Illini’s pre-NCAA tournament shootaround, ahead of Friday’s 5:50 p.m. tipoff between Illinois (22-9) and Chattanooga (27-7) in a first-round game at the same venue.
Statman Jacobson sported a Coleman Hawkins shirsey, and his dad wore an Ayo Dosunmu shirt while sitting just behind one of the courtside benches. They were among a handful of Illini supporters who decided to get a sneak peak at what many more spectators will witness Friday evening.
The duo brought a folder of eight photos, mostly taken after Illinois’ 93-85 victory over Michigan on Feb. 27. They show Statman Jacobson alongside Underwood and Hawkins as well as current Illini Trent Frazier, Jacob Grandison, RJ Melendez, Luke Goode and Brandin Podziemski as well as former Illinois star Deon Thomas.
Statman Jacobson managed to acquire a few autographs during the shootaround. And then he was brought over the court barricade for Illini big man Kofi Cockburn to hoist him in the air, like something that might be seen on the “Simba Cam” inside State Farm Center.
“I’ve gotten him into it pretty good,” said Jacobson, a Uni High graduate. “We were really crestfallen with last year and the early out in the tournament. And we’re thrilled to be here and hopefully see a second-round game in person and hopefully see some wins.”
Why just a second-round game?
Because of the Jewish Shabbat.
“Unbelievably brutal beat for me. ... It’s kind of like a cruel joke,” Jacobson said. “But I wanted to make sure that he got the opportunity to come out here.”
Cheryl VanHoy also won’t be among Friday’s horde of Illinois fans within the home facility of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.
The 2000 Illini alumna, who added a master’s degree from the university in 2004, is dealing with a different sort of scheduling conflict.
“We have to visit my son in (Washington) D.C. on Friday. We already made plans to do that, so that’s kind of the main reason I’m here (Thursday) to see them,” said VanHoy, who moved from Champaign to Pittsburgh in September 2021. “I’ve seen people walking around with orange. I walked around downtown. So I’m hoping there’s a lot of Illinois fans here.”
VanHoy describes super-senior guard Frazier as an “all-time favorite” Illinois player. She’s hopeful this team can make an extended tournament run, in part, because of him.
“We have it in us to win a national championship sometime, and I hope this is the year,” VanHoy said, “for Trent especially, because he’s put in the work all the years.”
Tracy and Rachel Wilson initially had no intention of being in Pennsylvania this week. Until the Champaign-based mother and daughter learned of the Illini’s immediate postseason fate.
“It became our spring-break trip. We were going to go to Nashville, and when we found out they were coming here Sunday, we changed our plans,” said Tracy, a 1989 Illinois graduate. “I’m sure it’s going to be a pretty exciting next couple days.”
Tracy’s indoctrination in college basketball occurred, like Jacobson, during the Flyin’ Illini years of the late-1980s. She feels more invested in the current product because she now can better appreciate the work that goes into a season.
Rachel, meanwhile, is a current Illinois freshman who was “a huge Dee Brown fan growing up.”
“I was obsessed. I was 3, so I didn’t know much about basketball at the time,” Rachel said. “But I have a lot of memories from that (2005) team, and they were really important to me. So I like seeing this team now.”
The consensus opinion from these Illini fans is that Pittsburgh’s typical tinge of yellow will be mixed with some orange and blue for the remainder of the week.
A stark contrast with last season’s NCAA tournament, which included no fan participation as all teams competed in Indianapolis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s spring break at U of I. I would hope people would come out since we’re here,” VanHoy said. “I really hope they do.”
“I normally am not fond of big drives, and I found it to not be a big deal,” Tracy Wilson added. “Everyone else should, too.”
“Ann Arbor, there was a lot of orange in the crowd. It was great,” Jacobson finished. “I have a feeling there’s going to be a fair number of Illini fans here.”