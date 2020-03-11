Illinois beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is taking regular stock of where the Illini might end up once Selection Sunday arrives this Sunday. Here are the latest updates:
Jerry Palm
Playing as a No. 6 seed in Greensboro, N.C., with Duke lingering as the No. 3 seed in the region isn’t ideal. To get to that matchup, the Illini would have to beat the winner, in Palm’s bracket for CBS, of the First Four game between UCLA and Rutgers.
Joe Lunardi
The ESPN bracketologist does Illinois fans a solid by placing the Illini as the No. 7 seed in St. Louis playing Marquette. The Golden Eagles are still the Markus Howard show, with the senior guard ranking first nationally in percentage of possessions used and shots taken.
Mike DeCourcy
DeCourcy’s latest update for FOX also has Illinois in the East as the No. 6 seed in the same part of the bracket with No. 3 seed Duke. To get there, the Illini would need to beat the First Four winner between Cincinnati and Stanford.
Bart Torvik
The way Torvik’s T-Ranketology works (more a power ranking), No. 7 seed Illinois would be matched up with No. 10 seed Indiana. Conference opponents can’t play each other in the first round, so that’s not possible. Indiana might not even make it, of course.
Sheldon Jacobson
The trend of Illinois as a No. 6 seed continues with the UI professor, who has the Illini as the No. 6 seed playing the First Four winner of UCLA and Wichita State. The Bruins were 8-9 in mid-January and then won 11 of their last 14 games to get on the bubble.