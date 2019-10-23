CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball fans will get an early look at Class of 2020 commit Coleman Hawkins before he joins the Illini for the 2020-21 season. Hawkins and his Prolific Prep (Calif.) teammates will play two games in Champaign on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 with both the Illinois basketball and football teams idle.
The Chambana Classic will be held at Centennial. Prolific Prep will face St. Louis Christian Academy at 8 p.m. on Nov. 15 and then play Aspire Academy (Ky.) at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16.
"I wanted to get three of our Midwest kids back home or close to home to play," Prolific Prep program director Phillipe Doherty told The News-Gazette. Hawkins has family in Chicago. "Kind of a unique deal in regards to this. It’s not probably too often that the University of Illinois men's basketball team and University of Illinois football team don’t play on a November weekend."
Prolific Prep is one of the top teams in the country. Hawkins, who committed to Illinois last month, plays with several other top prospects. Prolific Prep boasts a backcourt of Jalen Green and Nimari Burnett, who are both five-star guards in the 2020 class ranked Nos. 3 and 22, respectively. Hawkins shares a frontcourt with four-star 2020 center Saba Gigiberia (also an Illini target) and four-star 2020 center Frank Anselem.