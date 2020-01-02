CHAMPAIGN — Win at least 10 Big Ten games, and an NCAA tournament berth happens for Illinois men’s basketball.
At least that’s been the case in every season where the Illini have accomplished that feat but one since the NCAA tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The only exception happened in 1991 when Lou Henson’s team finished 21-10 and 11-7 in Big Ten play, but was ineligible for postseason play that season because of NCAA violations.
Illinois hasn’t won at least 10 Big Ten games, however, since the 2009-10 season.
And with nonconference play now finished for Illinois, the remaining 18 regular-season games for the Illini are all against Big Ten foes.
Illinois went 1-1 during its first foray into the Big Ten this season, losing 59-58 to then-No. 3 Maryland on Dec. 7 in College Park, Md., before the team’s upset victory over then-No. 5 Michigan, 71-62, at State Farm Center on Dec. 11.
The Illini (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) dive back into conference play starting at 7 p.m. Thursday when Brad Underwood’s team tangles with No. 14 Michigan State (10-3, 2-0) at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
Following his team’s 95-64 victory in its nonconference finale against North Carolina A&T this past Sunday at State Farm Center, Underwood said he views the Big Ten as a league that could send at least 10 teams to the NCAA tournament in March.
Three days later when asked where he feels his Illini team stands in the 14-team league, Underwood said it’s too early to get a gauge on Illinois’ place in “the best league in the country.”
“I’ve seen two teams. I’ll be honest I don’t watch other teams play on TV,” Underwood said Wednesday at Ubben Basketball Complex before Illinois departed for East Lansing. “I see enough when I watch 5 or 6 games of film for every opponent. You look at the NET ... you look at different things that are out there, you kind of get an idea of where everyone’s at.
“It’s going to be, as always, very hard to win on the road. You better win at home and you better have a toughness about you if you’re going to win on the road.”
The Illini had a big opportunity to win a difficult road game in their aforementioned Big Ten opener at Maryland. With Illinois up by nine points and 4:33 left in regulation, the Terrapins outscored the Illini 11-1 the rest of the way.
And yet, even with some inconsistent performances in the first 13 games of the season — Miami and Missouri among them — Illinois appears confident it can find itself in the NCAA tournament mix at the end of the regular season, with the program vying for its first NCAA bid since 2013.
“I feel like we’re right there,” Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “Of course, we have a couple of things to tweak, to improve on, but this team, from last year, we’re much better. I feel like the sky’s the limit with this team, but we just have to pay attention to little details. It starts in East Lansing.
“I feel like we have the team and we have the talent to win a league and that’s our goal. We have to take every game at a time, and the Big Ten is no joke. Every night is tough from here on out. It’s tough games. It’s all about dialing into the scouting report, dialing into practice. It’s all great teams from here.”