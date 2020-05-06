Illinois has been able to capitalize on its relationship with the Mac Irvin Fire by landing Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller. Here’s four other players with ties to the AAU program out of Chicago that are also on the Illini’s radar, courtesy men’s basketball beat writer SCOTT RICHEY:
Brandon Weston
Weston certainly stood out in his first season at Morgan Park in 2019-20, putting up 19.2 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound, four-star wing has more than a half dozen high-major offers and is a potential reclassification candidate from 2021 to the 2020 class.
Michael Foster Jr.
Another 2021 to 2020 reclassification possibility is Foster, who had a breakout junior season. The 6-9, 220-pound forward averaged 26.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 6.1 blocks at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) after transferring from Milwaukee (Wis.) Washington. Foster is currently a consensus top 10, five-star recruit in 2021.
Tre White
White is back on the market after decommitting from Kansas in December. The 6-5, 190-pound four-star 2022 wing is also well traveled. He left Little Elm (Texas) for Milwaukee Washington during his freshman year and transferred back to San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian for his sophomore season. Next year, he’ll play at Ribet Academy in Los Angeles.
Amari Bailey
Illinois has yet to offer Bailey, but the Chicago native already has a strong relationship with assistant coach Chin Coleman. Bailey, a 6-4, 180-pound, five-star guard, is ranked as high as No. 7 overall in the 2022 class. He plays for a loaded team at Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and is available after previous decommitments from DePaul and UCLA.