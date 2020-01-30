CHAMPAIGN — Giorgi Bezhanishvili put his bike in storage this winter.
Probably a sound decision given his “Lambo” succumbed to the ice and snow last season as he continued to make his way around the University of Illinois campus on two wheels.
Bezhanishvili gets around on two feet these days. Always a “man of the people” type, the Illinois sophomore forward has had even more interactions with fans now that he can be more easily stopped sans bike.
A six-game winning streak for No. 19 Illinois (15-5, 7-2 Big Ten) heading into Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. game against Minnesota (11-9, 5-5) at State Farm Center has probably helped generate more of those interactions, too.
“Obviously campus has been really, really supporting ... since we’ve been winning,” Bezhanishvili said Wednesday with a hint of a smile and that purposeful pause. “People want to take a picture. Some people just scream, ‘Let’s go!’ It’s always love and always great energy from all the students, all the people.”
Bezhanishvili isn’t the only Illini getting stopped more around town. Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu characterized the times he’s asked for a photo or autograph as “a lot.” Junior guard Trent Frazier shared a similar sentiment.
“It’s been really crazy with everyone just bum rushing us whenever they see us out in public,” Frazier said.
“We’re winning now. Everyone wants to be seen with us.”
“I’m grateful,” Dosunmu added. “When people show love, I always cherish it. You always have to because you never know. It can be taken away from you at any given time like the situation with Kobe (Bryant). That’s why I try to have that positive mindset. My mom sent a text (Tuesday) about having that positive mindset at all times and not trying to be negative. I always show them love.”
While the Illinois players are appreciative of the support they’ve received, they’re also trying not to dwell on it. Dosunmu is a major proponent of not riding emotional waves — good or bad. Frazier said the Illini’s focus has to be on what they do every day in practice, either at Ubben Basketball Complex or State Farm Center.
“We try to come in here and work and practice as hard as we can because we know it isn’t easy,” Frazier said. “Obviously, we’re at the top of the Big Ten, so everyone is coming for us. I think it’s important we stay focused and stay together as a team and don’t get too focused what the Twitter says or whatever social media is talking about.
“The outside is not going anywhere. We’ve got to continue to get better in the gym. It’s just how it is with college basketball. Either they’re with us or they’re not if we’re winning or losing. Who I’m rocking with is those other 15 guys. That’s who I’m going to play for.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his coaching staff haven’t had to have many conversations with the Illini this month about how to handle the increased interest in the program. Underwood wants his players to be able to express who they are and show off their personalities, but he also said he felt the players have a sense about them to be able to handle those things.
“Every now and then we have to check them — there’s no doubt,” Underwood said. “Like we tell them all the time, ‘Don’t believe everything you read on social media. Don’t believe everything you hear on social media whether it’s good or bad.’
“We’re in their ear a little bit, but we don’t have to be too much. ... I think it’s nice to see your name on the bottom line and people talk about you a little more, but the mantra we have in our locker room is, ‘Everyday guys.’ It’s about staying focused and staying committed to that. All we can do is control ourselves.”
If anything, Bezhanishvili said Illinois’ practices have actually gotten more intense during the win streak. There hasn’t been a letdown as the team has continued to play well because, the way he sees it, there can’t be one.
“The more you win, every team tries to get the best shot at you,” Bezhanishvili said. “You’ve got to be more and more prepared. You can’t relax. You’ve got to be tighter, you’ve got to be more connected and you’ve got to go harder. Practices have definitely been at the top level, at the highest level.”
The only real difference Bezhanishvili could point to as a result of taking down six straight Big Ten opponents — three on the road — and vaulting into the national conversation as a Top 25 team is the connection he and his teammates have.
“Everybody just gets closer naturally through winning,” Bezhanishvili said. “Practices have been the same. We just go hard every single day. We always do that. There’s no, ‘OK, today’s not that day.’ No, we go every day. Everybody is basically hunting us now. We (were) tied for No. 1, so everybody is trying to take us down from No. 1.”