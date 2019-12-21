CHAMPAIGN — The over/under on questions to Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood about Missouri’s trio of Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon or Javon Pickett was set at two in the Illini basketball office before Underwood’s Thursday afternoon press conference ahead of the latest Braggin’ Rights game.
The Illinois staff probably low-balled it.
That Smith played his freshman season for the Illini before transferring to Missouri and Tilmon and Pickett were both signed in the 2017 class before Illinois’ coaching change that offseason are natural storylines — and will remain so until they graduate — ahead of the latest installment in the rivalry series between Illinois (8-3) and Missouri (6-4) that tips off Saturday at noon at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
“One, Derrick,” Underwood pointed out to team sports information director Derrick Burson after he fielded the first question about facing Smith, Tilmon and Pickett. “One. The first.”
A couple more questions came. Enough for anybody that hit the over hard. For a reason, though.
All three former (or sort of former) Illini are playing key roles for Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers. Smith is Missouri’s leading scorer at 12.9 points per game, Tilmon is in his third season as a starter in Columbia and Pickett is now one of the first Tigers off the bench after starting the first seven games of the season.
Even so, Underwood didn’t put any special emphasis on those three players.
“That’s way beyond,” he said. “That’s over. Opposing player on an opposing team and treated no other way. It’s not about the emotion. You can’t get caught up in that. It’s about chopping wood for 40 minutes. Having a grit. Having a toughness.
“In Mark’s case, he made seven threes in his last game. We need to do a good job guarding him. Jeremiah provides some things that we haven’t seen and is a very, very good player and been very, very steady. But just another player in a uniform that’s not ours.”
The Illinois players admitted to not a lot of love lost for Maryland before playing the Terrapins earlier this month. They downplayed that part of the rivalry against Missouri — at least a little — heading into Saturday’s 39th Braggin’ Rights game.
“What do you call bad blood?” Illinois sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. “Guys let me know that this game has always been one of the biggest games of the year. That these two teams, or two universities, in general don’t really like each other. I don’t really know a lot about it. Obviously, there’s some tension between, but it’s obviously one of the games we’ve got to play hard. There’s extra motivation.”
Not getting caught up in the extracurriculars of the rivalry is Illinois’ focus heading into the game. Yes, emotions can run high. On the court sometimes. Certainly in the stands.
Underwood used the example of Tilmon perhaps getting a dunk. The Missouri half of the Enterprise Center will react. The Illini have to handle it.
“Their crowds going to go crazy,” Underwood said. “It doesn’t mean we’ve lost the game.”
Underwood wants his team to stay in the moment.
“We’ve talked at length about that,” he said. “Not just for this game, but for all of our games. It’s making teams make contested shots over a hand and understanding what our coverages are, not getting wrapped up in individual stuff and that the end battle is the outcome of the game.”
Those discussions have taken hold with the Illini. Even if Illinois guard Andres Feliz called his first Braggin’ Rights experience last season “crazy.”
Going through that means the Illini senior now knows what to expect. He knows how to tune out a loud, very involved crowd and focus on the task at hand.
“We try to make it about us and do what we do — play good defense and try to translate it to offense,” Feliz said. “We don’t have to worry about the other team. They’re a good team, obviously. They’re going to make a run. Their crowd is going to start making a lot of noise. But we’ve got to stick to our plan and stick together and just do our deal.”