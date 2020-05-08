The 2020 NBA draft might break a long drought for Illinois basketball if Ayo Dosunmu or Kofi Cockburn is picked. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY takes a look, by the decade, about how the Illini have fared in the draft:
2010s
Total picks: 1
Highest pick: Meyers Leonard (No. 11, 2012)
Longest career: Leonard gets the nod here by default being the only pick of the decade. After seven seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, the 7-foot center played this past season for the Miami Heat. Leonard started all 49 games he played in 2019-20 and averaged 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.
2000s
Total picks: 7
Highest pick: Deron Williams (No. 3, 2005)
Longest career: Brian Cook played for five teams in nine seasons, but Williams more than doubled his career games played in his 12 seasons split among the Utah Jazz, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers. The 6-foot-3 guard was also a three-time All-Star.
1990s
Total picks: 4
Highest pick: Kendall Gill (No. 5, 1990)
Longest career: Gill’s career stretched into a second decade, with the 6-foot-5 guard playing for seven teams in 16 seasons. Gill’s most productive run was with the New Jersey Nets in the late ‘90s. He averaged a career-high 21.8 points in the 1997-98 season and was the NBA steals champ a season later.
1980s
Total picks: 18
Highest pick: Nick Anderson (No. 11, 1989) and Derek Harper (No. 11, 1983)
Longest career: Four different Illini drafted in the ‘80s played in the NBA for at least a decade, but Eddie Johnson stuck the longest. Johnson entered the league two years before Harper. Johnson retired at the same time as Harper did, though, with the former playing 17 seasons (with a one-year gap in Greece in 1994-95). Johnson played in 1,199 games and averaged 16 points, four rebounds and 2.1 assists for his career.
1970s
Total picks: 11
Highest pick: Nick Weatherspoon (No. 13, 1973)
Longest career: Weatherspoon was the only Illini draft pick in the ‘70s to play more than three seasons, winding up with a seven-year career that saw him play for the Capital/Washington Bullets, Seattle SuperSonics, Chicago Bulls and San Diego Clippers. He averaged a career-high 13.8 points during his first season with the Clippers in 1978-79, which was also the only full 82-game season of his pro career.
1960s
Total picks: 13
Highest pick: Tal Brody (No. 12, 1965)
Longest career: Don Freeman’s single season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975-76 was tops for an Illini drafted in the ‘60s. Freeman was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1966, but played in the ABA instead and was a five-time All-Star in eight seasons before joining the Lakers.
1950s
Total picks: 13
Highest pick: Johnny “Red” Kerr (No. 6, 1954)
Longest career: Kerr beat out Don Ohl by two seasons in the NBA, although Ohl finished with five All-Star appearances to Kerr’s three. Kerr’s 12-season career mostly spent with the Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers saw him average 13.8 points and 11.2 rebounds and win the 1955 NBA title.