Forty-eight years ago on Saturday — March 7, 1972 — Nick Weatherspoon scored 37 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as coach Harv Schmidt’s Illini defeated Iowa 91-84 at the Assembly Hall. “Spoon” converted 16 of 23 field goal attempts and 5 of 8 free throws in his career’s best scoring effort.
Ten other past Illini players also have scored at least 30 points against the Hawkeyes over the past 65 years. The most recent 30-point effort versus Iowa came from a current Illini, Kipper Nichols, who will play his final home game on Sunday night.
Here’s a look at Illini who have scored 30 points or more against Iowa:
NAME DATE PTS. RESULT
Nick Weatherspoon March 7, 1972 37 Illinois, 91-84
Tony Wysinger Jan. 14, 1987 34 Iowa, 91-88 (OT)
Kiwane Garris Jan. 19, 1994 33 Illinois, 105-90
Andy Kaufmann Feb. 23, 1991 32 Illinois, 79-74
Rick Howat Feb. 17, 1970 32 Iowa, 83-81
Don Freeman March 5, 1966 32 Illinois, 106-90
Mannie Jackson Feb. 27, 1960 32 Illinois, 85-70
George BonSalle March 3, 1956 32 Iowa, 96-72
Bill Ridley Jan. 17, 1955 32 Iowa, 92-80
Kipper Nichols Feb. 28, 2018 31 Iowa, 96-87
Skip Thoren March 9, 1964 31 Illinois, 90-67
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Meredith Johnson-Monfort, soccer (20)
Monday: Carolyn Waleski, basketball (20)
Tuesday: Bo Batchelder, football (75)
Wednesday: Justin Spring, gymnastics (36)
Thursday: Petra Holesinska, basketball (23)
Friday: Jereme Richmond, basketball (28)
Saturday: Stanley Ralph, football (63)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore