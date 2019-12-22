Thirty-one years ago today — Dec. 22, 1988 — Illinois’ Flying Illini basketball team put on a Pete Maravich-type performance, scoring a school-record 127 points in a 27-point victory against the LSU Tigers at the Maravich Assembly Center.
Coach Lou Henson’s fifth-ranked club entered the game on a scoring rampage, having averaged 96.3 points per game over its first eight contests, including 100-plus-point games vs. Duquesne, Arkansas-Little Rock and Tennessee Tech.
Running Henson’s motion offense, Illinois shot 73 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, jumping off to a 61-51 lead at halftime. The Illini onslaught continued in the second half, hitting 13 of the first 16 points and reaching the 100-point mark (100-76) with 8:52 remaining. When Tigers freshman star Chris Jackson fouled out, Henson began to substitute liberally. In fact, no Illini player got more than 25 minutes of action.
Illinois starters scored at will, led by 27 from Kendall Gill, 24 from Lowell Hamilton and 21 from Stephen Bardo. Altogether, six Illini players tallied in double figures.
In his book “The Flying Illini,” Bardo wrote: “It wasn’t that LSU was bad, we were just starting to understand how good we really could be and it was one of those games when everything seemed to come together at the right time. Dale Brown, LSU’s head coach, thanked Coach Henson for not running the score up on them because we could have easily scored 150 that night.”
After the game, Brown told the media, “I think Illinois is the finest group of athletes I’ve ever seen in this gym. Lou has some wonderful thoroughbreds.”
The Illini would tally 100 points or more four additional times in 1988-89, including a 118-point gem on Senior Night at the Assembly Hall against 15th-ranked Iowa.
Illini birthdays
Sunday: Brittany Jones, gymnastics (22)
Monday: Emily Martin, swimming and diving (22)
Tuesday: Robert Bennett, basketball (46)
Wednesday: Nate Mast, basketball (41)
Thursday: John Peach, football (65)
Friday: Taylor Edwards, softball/basketball (23)
Saturday: Jermaine Hamlin, basketball (19)
Mike Pearson is the author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter@B1GLLL. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.