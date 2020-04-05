Both world war and a health crisis enveloped the University of Illinois during the turbulent calendar year of 1918. Edmund Janes James presided over a student body of about 3,000, a great many of whom were men in military uniform.
By May of 1917, a thousand men had withdrawn from the university to fight in World War I. They joined nearly 2,000 other UI alumni who were already engaged in battle.
Director of Athletics George Huff oversaw the Athletic Association’s four active sports — football, basketball, baseball and track and field. Five other sports — swimming, gymnastics, wrestling, fencing and tennis — were on hiatus due to the war.
While 1918’s headlines were dominated by the war against Germany, millions of other non-combatants back home were being assaulted by a deadly virus that became known as the Spanish flu. Here are some of the highlights and lowlights of University of Illinois campus life and American events in 1918:
1918 University of Illinois Timeline
January 1918 — Against his mother’s wishes, 22-year-old former Illini sports star George Halas enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
March 4, 1918 — First recorded case of Spanish flu at Funston Army Camp in Kansas.
July 1918 — First lieutenant Ralph “Slouie” Chapman, a former Illini All-America football player, was erroneously reported to have been killed in battle in France. He ultimately survived his machine-gun wounds and years later served as vice president of the UI Foundation.
August, 1918 — The university announced that the campus would host a large battalion of men from the War Department’s Student Army Training Corps (SATC).
Sept. 27, 1918 — The first reported case of influenza was diagnosed by University of Illinois Health Services officials.
Oct. 1, 1918 — More than 3,400 men were inducted into the War Department’s SATC. Of that number, 1,500 were housed on the second floor of UI’s Armory.
Oct. 3, 1918 — The day UI classes began, 37 campus students, faculty and staff cases of influenza had already been diagnosed.
Oct. 6, 1918 — Eighty-one campus individuals were diagnosed with the flu. Statistically, it would prove to be the single-highest day of cases cited at the university.
Oct. 13, 1918 — One week after UI flu cases spiked, an additional 352 cases were diagnosed. Only two men had died thus far.
Oct. 22, 1918 — Nine campus deaths were among the more than 1,000 cases.
Oct. 26, 1918 — In a spectator-less game at Illinois Field, Illinois hosted the U.S. Naval Reserve School at Municipal Pier (Chicago). Only George Huff, UI dean Thomas Arkle Clark and a handful of military officers were allowed inside the gates to watch. At this point, a total of 758 campus cases had been diagnosed.
Oct. 31, 1918 — The Spanish flu killed 21,000 Americans in a single week.
Nov. 11, 1918 — The armistice was announced and World War I officially ended. Many celebrators went out into the street without their masks, leading to a small resurgence of campus influenza cases from Nov. 20 through Dec. 11.
Nov. 16, 1918 — Coach Bob Zuppke’s Illini football team defeated Ohio State, 13-0, before a crowd of 2,786 at Illinois Field.
Dec. 21, 1918 — SATC students at U of I were decommissioned.
Jan 1, 1919 — Statistics in the city of Champaign Township revealed more deaths (310) than births (301) in 1918. All told, 19 UI students died among the 2,500 who had been infected.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Reilly O’Toole, football (28)
Monday: Marquez Beason, football (19)
Tuesday: Austin Hutcherson, basketball (22)
Wednesday: Derrick Burson, athletics communication
Thursday: Bruce Douglas, basketball (56)
Friday: John Janata, football (58)
Saturday: Alexis Jones, track & field (21)