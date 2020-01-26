Though records aren’t conclusive, Elwood Brown might well be the only coach in Big Ten Conference history to coach a league game on the very day he was hired.
On Jan. 20, 1906, athletics director George Huff appointed the 22-year-old Wheaton College coach and Chicago YMCA employee as the University of Illinois’ first men’s basketball coach. Brown had played for Wheaton but was unable to complete his degree due to financial constraints.
Of the conference’s seven charter members, Illinois and Chicago were the last two Big Ten schools to add basketball as a varsity sport. Leo Hana, an assistant in the UI gymnasium, was appointed by Huff in December of 1905 to issue a call for candidates for the first team. More than a hundred men came out for the initial practice and that number was eventually reduced to 15, nine for the varsity squad and five for a second team. One of those 15 choices, Roy Riley from Sutton, Neb., assisted Hana in drilling his teammates. Then on Jan. 20, The Illio wrote that “a professional basketball coach (Brown) was employed for the remainder of the season.”
In UI’s very first Big Ten game, Brown started Riley at center, Floyd Talmage and Kays (first name unknown) at the forwards, and Ed Ryan and Hugh Ray at the guards. Talmage scored 16 of Illinois’ 27 points in its three-point victory over visiting Indiana. The balance of the season didn’t fare as well for Brown and his Illini team, which went 6-8.
After the season, Brown returned to Chicago to take over as the YMCA’s Physical Education Director. He followed that with a similar stint in Salt Lake City (1907-09). Brown moved to the U.S. Philippine Islands in January 1910 to direct Manila’s YMCA. He introduced basketball and volleyball, and soon after set up a sports program for Filipino government employees.
Towards the end of World War I in 1918, American General John Pershing appointed Brown as Director-General of the Inter-Allied Games. Two years later, Brown represented the International Olympic Committee in South America and helped organize the South American Athletic Federation. He became a renowned speaker and addressed the IOC at three different events.
Just three weeks short of his 41st birthday, Brown died of complications from a heart attack in March 1924 in New Jersey. He’s buried at Little Wood Cemetery in Kane County.
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter@B1GLLL. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.