Happy 95th birthday on Sunday to former Illini baseball and basketball star Howard “Howie” Judson. He ranks as the 10th-oldest living Major League Baseball player.
In basketball, the Hebron High School standout used his one-hand shot to win a spot on the state of Illinois’ prestigious all-state all-star squad. Joining Judson on that unit were future Illini teammates Dick Foley (Paris), Roy Gatewood (Salem), Bob Morton (Elgin), Jim Seyler (Centralia) and Gordon Gillespie (Kelvyn Park).
Coach Doug Mills’ back-to-back Big Ten champs had lost the “Whiz Kids” to service in World War II, so he needed to restock his lineup.
“My dad got a telephone call to find out if I could come down there and play basketball,” Judson said. “I told him I’d be there as soon as I could. So I took the train to Champaign and looked up Doug Mills and said, ‘Here I am!’”
Freshmen Judson, Morton and Gillespie advanced directly to Illinois’ starting lineup for the 1943-44 campaign. That season, in game five against coach Adolph Rupp’s powerful Kentucky squad, Judson scored 16 of Illinois’s 43 points in a two-point victory over the eventual 19-2 Wildcats.
“Oh, yes, that was one I’ll never forget,” Judson said. “Rupp told Mills after the game, ‘My God, where’d you get that kid?!?’”
The following season, Judson averaged 8.5 points per game, slightly better than his 8.0 average in ’43-44.
Though he admitted that basketball was his favorite sport, Judson’s strong suit athletically was as a baseball pitcher. In 11 career Big Ten games on the mound, he struck out 97 hitters in 98 innings. The 6-foot-1 right-hander posted a 5-3 record in league games. Following Judson’s sophomore season at Illinois in 1945, he pitched in various summer leagues, most notably for the Sycamore Sons. That August, he was drafted into service with the U.S. Navy. Judson was honorably discharged three months after World War II ended.
In the spring of 1946, Major League Baseball scouts were closely watching Judson’s progress, including Chicago White Sox manager Ted Lyons. Despite being limited to only partial vision because of an infection in his left eye, the 20-year-old Judson was signed by the Sox and pitched for Waterloo. He finished with 16 wins and a 2.58 earned run average.
Judson made his big-league debut for the White Sox on April 22, 1948 against the Detroit Tigers and a lineup that included George Kell and Hoot Evers. He suffered the loss after giving up four hits and three runs in seven innings.
He got his first MLB pitching victory against Lou Boudreau’s eventual World Series champion Cleveland Indians on May 16 that year. Judson finished the season with a 4-5 record and a 4.78 ERA.
In 1949, despite lowering his ERA to 4.58, Judson lost 14 of his 15 decisions.
His ERA dropped below 4.00 in 1950 (3.94) and he emerged as a dependable reliever. His 46 mound appearances tied for third in the America League. Records of 5-6 (1951) and 0-1 (1952) followed for Judson with the White Sox before he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds.
Judson appeared in only 10 games for the Reds in 1953 (0-1 record) but got significantly more action the following season. In 37 appearances in 1954, he posted a 3.95 ERA in slightly fewer than 100 innings.
A back injury caused Judson to return to the minors, and he wouldn’t again pitch in the big leagues. Ultimately, he hung up his spikes at the age of 33. His final statistics as an MLB pitcher saw him log 615 total innings, post a lifetime record of 17-37 and register a respectable 4.29 ERA.
Judson and his wife, Martha, were married for 52 years before her death in 2007.
The former Hebron star is 10 years older than two younger brothers — Paul and Phil Judson — who also lettered at Illinois, and is nearly 32 years senior to his nephew, Rob, a four-time Illini basketball letter winner. Howie’s great niece, Kristin Judson (Rob’s daughter), played basketball at Miami University.
He’s resided in Winter Haven, Fla., for the last 43 years.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Jack Squirek, football (61)
Monday: Heidi Coulter, volleyball
Tuesday: Bobby Dawson, football (54)
Wednesday: Jim Plankenhorn, football (79)
Thursday: Jamal Milan, football (24)
Friday: Demetri McCamey, basketball (31)
Saturday: Taylor Mason, football (64)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores).