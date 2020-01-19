Illinois and Minnesota play for the 30th time in the 21st century on Thursday night at State Farm Center. Though the Gophers’ men’s basketball team has won three of the last four games in the series, success has trended overwhelmingly favorable to the orange and blue this century.
Since 2000, Illinois has won 29 of the 37 games. That includes a 12-3 record for the Illini at State Farm Center, a 12-5 mark at Williams Arena in Minneapolis and a perfect 5-0 record in Big Ten Tournament games.
So, what are key statistical reasons for the Illini?
Has Illinois committed fewer turnovers during its 29 victories? Yes, but that’s not necessarily the deciding factor. The Illini have turned the ball over 15 fewer times than Minnesota. Eleven times in UI’s wins the Gophers have had fewer TOs. Three other times that stat has been even.
Has Illinois gone to the free-throw line more often and had more success than Minnesota? Yes, but that’s only been the case about 60 percent of the time.
Does a rebounding edge hold the key? Yes, Illinois, has dominated the boards about 70 percent of the time in its 29 wins.
The most defining statistical aspect, however, has been how the Illini have shot the ball against the Gophers. During its 29 victories in the 2000s, Illinois has shot more efficiently from both the field (81 percent) and from beyond the arc (83 percent).
Illinois’ statistical edges in its 12 home games against Minnesota this century:
100 percent when UI has shot better from the field (12 of 12)
100 percent when UI has shot better in three-point field goals (12 of 12)
91.7 percent when UI has had more three-point field goals (11 of 12)
79.2 percent when UI has had more rebounds (9 of 11, one tie)
66.7 percent when UI has shot more free throws (7 of 10, two ties)
58.3 percent when UI has committed fewer turnovers (7 of 12)
