Illinois guard Aaron Jordan dances back to play defense after making a 3-point shot during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)Illinois guard Aaron Jordan dances back to play defense after making a 3-point shot during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)