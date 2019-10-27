One of the most decorated Illini basketball recruits of all-time, Marcus Liberty, celebrates his 51st birthday today.
A three-year regular at Chicago’s King High School, the 6-foot-8 Liberty led the Cougars to the Class AA state championship his junior year. As a senior, his 26.5 points and 12 rebounds per game earned him the title as 1987’s Mr. Basketball in Illinois.
After sitting out his freshman season, Liberty became an important member of the famed Flying Illini in ’88-89, coming off the bench to average eight points and four rebounds per game. As a senior, he was UI’s second-leading scoring (17.8 ppg) and its top rebounder (7.1).
Drafted in the second round of the 1990 NBA Draft, Liberty played two seasons with Denver, then split the 1993-94 season between the Nuggets and Detroit.
Regarding the 2019-20 Illini basketball squad, Liberty is optimistic about its potential.
“This is a year that they can really do some damage,” he said. “Those freshmen (Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Tevian Jones and Alan Griffin) are now sophomores. Kipper (Nichols) and Trent (Frazier) are going to have to bring some leadership. And I love (Andres) Feliz. He plays his role so well and brings that energy. If the big kid (Kofi Cockburn) can come in and protect the rim and block shots and run the floor, that would be huge. The bench is going to be key for them; they can’t miss a beat when they sub in. I think this is the year that we get back to the tournament.”
Today, Liberty directs his own youth program (Liberty Edge Basketball) in Sarasota, Fla., and Chicago. He also has launched a non-profit business for underprivileged kids called Sportuity. Its mission is to support, empower and motivate youth through sports and education. To donate, contact Liberty at mliberty@marcusliberty.com. His advice to the current generation is simple.
“I tell them to come early to the gym and stay late,” Liberty said. “You have to master your skills and respect the game. And you have to put forth the effort to make your teammates better. I hope that the younger generation listens to me.”Liberty recently “constructed” his ideal basketball player, identifying exceptional qualities from athletes he’s either played with or against:
Best ball handler (Larry Smith, Illinois): “I don’t think he had a chance to showcase his ball handling as much as he could have because of the system that we had. Larry had some smooth moves and he could break you down.”
Best long-range shooter (Glen Rice, Michigan): “Glen Rice was a helluva shooter. If you gave him any space, the ball was going up, and nine times out of 10, it’s probably going to go all net. Glen Rice was the long bomber.”
Fiercest rebounder (Nick Anderson, Illinois): “I’m going to stick with one of my teammates. At 6-5, Nick played above the rim and rebounded the ball as well as anyone.”
Best passer (Steve Smith, Michigan State): “Steve was a throwback 6-8 point guard. He could pass the ball really, really well. I did play one year in the pros against Magic (Johnson), so, of course, he’d be right there, too.”
Best driver (Rumeal Robinson, Michigan): “Rumeal could drive through the smallest spots. You were like, ‘How did he do that?’”
Most competitive defender (Kenny Battle, Illinois): “I’ve got to go with Kenny. That’s a no-brainer. He knew how to play the passing lanes really, really well, and a lot of teams didn’t figure that out. Kenny had enough speed to recover back to his man and contain him as well. He was quicker than most power forwards.”
Best leader (B.J. Armstrong, Iowa): “He was one of those generals out there on the court. He could shoot the ball, too. When it was time for B.J. to score, he could score. When it was time to set the table, he could do that for his teammates. Among the pros, I would have to say Magic was the best team leader.”
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Ashley Aegerter, swimming & diving (24)
Monday: Mark Zitnik, football (50)
Tuesday: Sydney Carste, soccer (19)
Wednesday: Mike Hatfield, administrator (63)
Thursday: Rashinda Reed, volleyball coach
Friday: Joe Haight, track & field (23)
Saturday: Ricky Smalling, football (21)