Former Illini basketball star Robert Archibald would have celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday. He died suddenly on Jan. 23.
Born in Paisley, Scotland, he was the son of Scottish legend Bobby Archibald. Robert began his basketball career with Queen Anne High School, but concluded his prep years at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo., when his father relocated the family to the United States.
Coach Lon Kruger recruited the 6-foot-11 Archibald to Illinois, but success came slowly. In his first two seasons — 1998-99 and 1999-2000 — Archibald scored in double figures only three times in 62 games. As a junior, his skills sharpened significantly and he became Illinois’s leading scorer (7.2 points per game) and rebounder (4.5 rebounds per game) off the bench. He also averaged 1.13 blocked shots in Big Ten games, ninth best among conference players. By far, Archibald’s greatest highlight that third season came in the team’s final game of the year. He scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds against Arizona in the NCAA Midwest Regional Final and was named to that region’s all-star team.
Archibald’s senior campaign was clearly the best of his career, averaging 10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks for the 2002 Big Ten co-champs. League coaches named him to their third-team all-conference unit and the media gave him honorable mention.
The Memphis Grizzlies selected Archibald in the second round of the 2002 NBA Draft, becoming the first Scot ever to be chosen. After appearing in only 12 games as a rookie, he was traded to the Phoenix Suns. In December 2003, within the course of a week, Archibald was dealt to the Orlando Magic and then to the Toronto Raptors.
In 2004, he transferred his professional game to Europe, performing over eight seasons in Spain and Ukraine. Perhaps Archibald’s premier basketball moment came in 2012 where he played for Great Britain at the London Olympics. The Brits lost consecutive games against Spain (79-78), Brazil (67-62), the Russian Federation (95-75) and Australia (106-75).
He returned to the state of Illinois and, benefitting from the economics degree he earned from the University of Illinois, became an agent for State Farm Insurance in Elmhurst.
Following his death, his family created the Robert Archibald Student-Athlete Health and Wellness Fund.
Archibald’s basketball milestones
First Illini game: Nov. 10, 1998 vs. Wake Forest (two points)
First starting assignment: Nov. 20, 1998 vs. St. Louis (four points)
Final Illini game: March 22, 2002 vs. Kansas (15 points and 10 rebounds)
First NBA game: Nov. 9, 2002 vs. Denver Nuggets (one point)
Career-high points: 25 vs. Arizona (March 25, 2001) and 25 vs. Penn State (Feb. 20, 2002)
Career-high rebounds: 13 vs. Northwestern (Feb. 23, 2002)
