Fifty-seven years ago on Sunday, in front of a capacity crowd on a Saturday afternoon, the sixth-ranked and Big Ten-leading Illini men’s basketball team played its 417th and final game at venerable Huff Gym.
Coach John Erickson’s Badgers, led by 6-foot-4 forward Ken Siebel, scorched the nets at a .741 clip from the field in the first half to take a 44-41 lead over Illinois. The second half was a completely different story with the Illini outscoring Wisconsin, 48-33, en route to an 89-77 victory. Four of the five Illinois starters scored 17 points or more, led by Dave Downey’s 22 points and Bill Burwell’s 21.
Eagle-eye marksmanship by the Illini from the free-throw line — a Big Ten-record 19 of 20 performance — was another defining factor. Bill Small’s free throw with 24 seconds left was the final point scored at Huff by the Illini men.
Illinois’s final game of the 1962-63 season happened nine days later when it played at the Assembly Hall for the very first time. More than twice as many fans (16,137) were able to see the Big Ten co-champions at the Hall than the 6,912 who were in attendance at the Huff finale.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Dr. Jim DeBord, swimming (73)
Monday: Deon Thomas, basketball (49)
Tuesday: Frank Williams, basketball (40)
Wednesday: Jim Turpin, broadcaster (88)
Thursday: Nadalie Walsh, gymnastics coach
Friday: Lisa Argabright, volleyball
Saturday: Pete Gabrione, football (48)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter@B1GLLL. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.