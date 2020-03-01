Thirty-three years ago on Sunday — March 1, 1987 — a record 16,793 fans, all waving orange pom-pons, said goodbye to three Illini seniors and helped repel the nation’s third-ranked team.
ABC-TV, with Keith Jackson and Dick Vitale at the microphones, was in town for the Sunday afternoon clash between coach Bob Knight’s league-leading and third-ranked Indiana Hoosiers and Lou Henson’s No. 14 Illini.
The Hoosier lineup was centered around eventual Big Ten Player of the Year Steve Alford. His supporting class included senior classmate Daryl Thomas, juniors Dean Garrett and Keith Smart and sophomore Ricky Calloway.
Henson countered Alford with a star of his own in senior all-conference first-teamer Ken Norman. Seven-foot sophomore Jens Kujawa, seniors Tony Wysinger and Doug Altenberger and freshman Stephen Bardo rounded out Illinois’s starting five.
The Illini had begun the Big Ten portion of their 1986-87 campaign with four consecutive wins, but it was five especially demoralizing losses in recent weeks that had placed extraordinary stress on Henson and his coaching staff. Particularly painful were a pair of massive comeback overtime defeats at the hands of Gene Keady’s fifth-ranked Purdue Boilermakers and a third OT loss to Tom Davis’ No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes. Those three losses came by a total of five points.
“Are you a bad coach when you lose to basketball teams ranked in the top six?” Henson asked the media at his weekly press conference.
Now came the visiting Hoosiers into Champaign-Urbana. Many Illini fans expected the worse, but their hometown favorites gave them plenty to holler about during the game’s first 23 minutes. Norman was Illinois’ hero in the early portion of the game, scoring 19 points during a 31-14 streak that turned a 26-19 deficit into a 50-40 advantage.
Predictably, Indiana rallied, leveling the score at 57-all with just seven-and-a-half minutes remaining. A “here we go again” air of despair set in with the Assembly Hall attendees, but those fears would soon turn into cheers.
As the game came down the stretch, Norman successfully stroked a 15-footer. Altenberger followed by hitting the target with a pair of three-point missiles and Kujawa converted a hook shot and two free throws to put the Illini on top, 69-65 with 1:47 remaining. IU’s Smart then slammed home an alley-oop pass from Alford to cut the lead in half.
When the Hoosiers rebounded Wysinger’s off-target 16-footer, Knight called time out with 39 seconds left to set up their final play. However, instead of going inside to the 6-foot-10-inch Garrett to tie the score, Knight daringly set up a winning three-point shot for Alford. IU’s star successfully dribbled by Altenberger, but the 6-8 Norman alertly switched to guard Alford on his desperate heave beyond the arc. When the shot caromed off the rim, Bardo grabbed the rebound with 4 seconds left to secure the Illini’s 69-67 victory.
Said Henson afterwards, “Our seniors deserve most of the credit, but let’s not forget Kujawa’s four big points and the all-around play of Bardo.”
Illinois would go on to win at Michigan and at Michigan State, but lost 68-67 in its first-round NCAA tournament game against Austin Peay.
Indiana, on the other hand, wouldn’t lose again. Following its home-court victory six days later over Ohio State to clinch a share of the Big Ten title, Knight’s Hoosiers rattled off six consecutive wins in the Big Dance, including a 74-73 victory over Syracuse in the championship game in New Orleans.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: J Leman, football (35)
Monday: Eddie Viliunas, football (30)
Tuesday: Bridgette Boyle, volleyball
Wednesday: Yoshi Hayasaki, gymnastics coach (73)
Thursday: Tim Simpson, football (51)
Friday: Casey Washington, football (19)
Saturday: Jayna Fittipaldo, soccer (21)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter@B1GLLL. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.