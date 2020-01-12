ui penn st 13
Robert K. O'Daniell/The News-GazetteåDeron Williams works the perimeter as PSU Travis Parker defends in the second half in the Big Ten Men's basketball game between Illinois and Penn State Wednesday evening January 12, 2005.

 Robert K. O'Daniell
Fifteen years ago on Sunday — Jan. 12, 2005 — coach Bruce Weber’s top-ranked Illini basketball team converted a school-record-setting 15 three-pointers in a 90-64 home victory against Penn State.

Illinois’ 17th straight win tied its best start in school history (17-0 in 1988-89). Luther Head (19 points) and Dee Brown (15) both tallied five threes against the Nittany Lions, part of a 15 of 34 barrage from behind the arc that bested UI’s 14 treys against Iowa in 1996.

Other memorable moments on this day in Illini history:

Jan. 12, 1917: Clyde Alwood and Ralf Woods scored 31 of Illinois’ 45 points in a 28-point basketball victory against Northwestern.

Jan. 12, 1942: Ray Eliot was named to replace Bob Zuppke as Illinois’ football coach.

Jan. 12, 1952: Ending former teammate Bob Richards’ 50-meet winning streak, Illini pole vaulter Don Laz soared to a 15-foot, 3-inch effort at the Washington Evening Star Games.

Jan. 12, 1953: Illinois’ stifling defense limited Northwestern to 17 of 89 shooting from the field (19.1 percent) in defeating the Wildcats, 83-58, at Huff Gym.

Jan. 12, 1971: Finishing with a game-high 31 points, Rick Howat scored Illinois’ last 10 points in its narrow 84-82 triumph against Wisconsin at the Assembly Hall.

Jan. 12, 1989: Coach Lou Henson’s Flying Illini improved their record to 14-0 with a 103-80 victory over Wisconsin. Kendall Gill (19 points), Nick Anderson (18), Lowell Hamilton (17) and Kenny Battle (17) paced Illinois.

Jan. 12, 1996: Theresa Grentz registered her first Big Ten victory as coach of the Illini women’s basketball team as UI topped Indiana, 73-63, at Huff Hall.

Jan. 12, 2002: Ninth-ranked Illinois shot 68 percent from the field, converted 28 assists on its 34 baskets and committed just 13 turnovers in a 94-70 victory over Michigan at Champaign.

Illini birthdays

Sunday: Shawn Turner, football (54)

Monday: Drew McMahon, football (35)

Tuesday: John Murray, tennis (53)

Wednesday: Shelese Arnold, softball

Thursday: Bobby Walker, football (23)

Friday: Ayo Dosunmu, basketball (20)

Saturday: Kevin Bontemps, basketball (59)

By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter@B1GLLL. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.