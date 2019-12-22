ST. LOUIS — Illinois can trot out one of the better pairs of scout team guards every day in practice with Holy Cross transfer Jacob Grandison and Wesleyan (Conn.) University transfer Austin Hutcherson sitting out this season.
Grandison drew what turned out to be the most important assignment heading into Saturday’s Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri. Grandison became Tigers’ guard Javon Pickett and went to work against his teammates.
“We talked about, extensively in practice, Javon Pickett,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “(Grandison) wore us out for two days in practice just doing Javon Pickett stuff.”
That extra work against “Pickett” ultimately didn’t make much of a difference Saturday afternoon at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. The actual Pickett went off in Braggin’ Rights again, putting up 17 points and six rebounds to help lead Missouri to a 63-56 victory and its second straight win in the rivalry.
“He was tremendous,” Underwood said. “He was the difference in the game. In the second half, we had five or six stops, and they had five or six offensive rebounds. It felt like every time I turned around it was Pickett.”
Grandison did those same things in practice leading up to the game. He gave his teammates an in-depth look at what they should expect from the former Belleville East standout and one-time Illinois commit.
“The one thing Pickett does that’s elite is move without the ball,” Underwood said. “He is an elite cutter. He has scored so many baskets in the last five basketball games cutting. Thursday in practice, Jacob got nine against us in practice where we lost him. That’s an area that Jacob gave us a great, great look.”
★ ★ ★
Missouri made the move to shift Pickett from its starting lineup and into a sixth-man role earlier this month. Illinois did the same when Underwood put Da’Monte Williams back into the starting lineup to bring Andres Feliz off the bench in a role the Illini guard flourished in last season.
Feliz ended up playing his fewest minutes of the season with just 16 against Missouri. The 6-foot-2 guard was also held scoreless for the first time in his career.
“Tough matchup,” Underwood said. “He was having a hard time with (Dru Smith). Dre will be fine.”
Pickett helped Missouri’s bench outscore Illinois’ reserves 31-10. The Tigers also got 14 points off the bench from sophomore guard Xavier Pinson. Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin likes what those two bring in a reserve role.
“It flows when they’re on the court,” Martin said. “They don’t skip a beat.”
While Pickett spent all of his freshman season as a starter and did so again the first seven games this season, he doesn’t mind his new role.
“I’m not really worried about coming off the bench or starting,” the 6-5 guard said. “I’m just making sure that I go out there and execute the plays and do the little things I have to do to help the team win.”
★ ★ ★
No current Illini had been better the past two seasons in Braggin’ Rights than Trent Frazier. The junior guard scored 22 points against Missouri as a freshman and topped that last season with a game-high 28. Frazier wound up with just five points on 1-of-5 shooting Saturday in the Illinois loss.
The difference, according to Martin? Guarding Frazier is a different ordeal when he has the ball in his hands and initiates the Illini offense. That’s where his quickness and shiftiness can give opposing defenses fits.
“When he’s on the wing, you can identify him, and I think our guards are bigger,” Martin said. “You can kind of impose your will. When you have size on him, you can challenge the shot and take your chances with him putting the ball on the floor. When he puts the ball on the floor, you can corral him. If you let him catch and shoot rhythm shots, it can be a long night because, in my opinion, he’s an elite shooter.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois made a change defensively in the final minutes to a full-court press that did give Missouri trouble. Pinson turned out to be prone to losing the ball when double-teamed and trapped, and the Tigers finished with 19 turnovers for the game.
“You don’t want to expose yourself too early,” Underwood said about not going to the press until late in the game. “We had some good stops. It wasn’t that I felt bad about our defense. We rattled them a little bit with the press at the end. Hindsight is always 20/20. It’s really easy to say, ‘Yeah, you should have done that for 40 minutes,’ but that’s not who we are.”
★ ★ ★
The Illini were also a bit turnover prone, finishing with 17 for the second straight game after doing a better job to limit them the previous six games following ball security issues to start the game. Giorgi Bezhanishvili turned it over six times himself, although offensive fouls added to the sophomore forward’s troubles.
“I was just horrible,” said Bezhanishvili, who had more turnovers than points (five). “I let my team down. Personally I just think I let them down, the whole team. I’ve got to get better.”
Bezhanishvili wasn’t the only turnover culprit, though. Ayo Dosunmu had four, and Da’Monte Williams finished with three.
“We threw a couple cross-court passes that were very uncharacteristic,” Underwood said. “It’s just decision making.”
★ ★ ★
Turnovers were only part of Illinois’ offensive woes. The Illini shot a season-low 36 percent from the field for the game thanks to 32 percent shooting in the second half, where they made just 1 of 8 three-pointers.
“I just feel like we got stagnant with the ball,” Dosunmu said. “We didn’t move the ball around. Our cuts weren’t as fast as they normally are. When the ball gets to sticking, it’s easy for the defense to lock in. We’ve pretty much got to move the ball and not let the ball stick.”
The ball sticking meant zero offensive rhythm. Missouri hard hedged on ball screen action, Illinois dribbled more and the ball didn’t move.
“That didn’t surprise us,” Underwood said. “We knew it was coming. We had a plan for it and executed it twice. When the ball moves and player movement happens, you see really, really positive things. We’ve got to get the ball out of our hands quicker and move it and cut.”
