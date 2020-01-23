Illini moving on up among bracketologists
A double-digit win at Purdue should adjust Illinois’ projected NCAA tournament seed in an upward trajectory. Winning at Michigan would do the same. For now, though, the Illini are comfortably in for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY has an update on some fairly recent bracketology:
Mike DeCourcy
Fourteen different players have accounted for 16 50-point games in the past decade. The two unaccounted for? They belong to Marquette’s Markus Howard, who has three 50-plus and seven total 40-plus games in his career. That’s what a 10-seed Illinois would have to contend with in DeCourcy’s 7-10 matchup.
Joe Lunardi
Take a deep dive on Marquette because ESPN’s projection also has the nine-seed Illini facing the Golden Eagles in the first round. Howard’s the name to know given he’s the nation’s leading scorer (28.4 ppg), but Marquette has some other interesting guards in fellow upperclassmen Sacar Amin and Koby McEwen.
Jerry Palm
The only downside of Palm’s Illinois-Stanford projection for CBS is he has them playing in Albany, N.Y. The 11-seed Illini would have two legitimate threats to contend with in Cardinal junior forward Oscar Da Silva (16.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and dynamic freshman point guard Tyrell Terry (15.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.6 apg).
Bart Torvik
The only bracketology featuring a daily update has Illinois up to a six-seed with potential first-round matchups against the likes of Virginia Tech, Southern Cal, Northern Iowa and the First Four winner between DePaul-Alabama. Best part of earning a six-seed? Two of those 6-11 games could be played in St. Louis.
