Illinois' head coach Brad Underwood calls out to players during the first half on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Nick King/Lansing State JournalIllinois' head coach Brad Underwood calls out to players during the first half on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Nick King/Lansing State Journal