EAST LANSING, Mich. — Trent Frazier was whistled for a blocking foul with just more than 1 second to play in the first half Thursday night at No. 14 Michigan State on a Kyle Ahrens’ three-pointer from about 40 feet.
The reaction from the Illinois bench was one of disbelief. They thought it was a charge on Ahrens. Illini coach Brad Underwood wasn’t overly thrilled with it after the Spartans defeated Illinois 76-56 at the Breslin Center.
“I’ve got a 24-hour moratorium before I can call the league office and ask about that,” Underwood said. “I’ve always assumed that when you shoot, you have to land in the same spot that you come down in. If not, there’s an opportunity to take a charge.”
Underwood has made his preference for good passers known. Assist-to-turnover ratio matters. A lot. Illinois’ was pretty good against the Spartans with 14 assists (on 22 made shots) to go with eight turnovers.
Michigan State was just better. Two more turnovers, but 20 assists on 26 made shots. That second ratio is one Underwood would like, too.
“They’re No. 1 in the country in assists. They’re No. 1 in the country in assisted-rate field goals. I’ll give Magic (Johnson) his due. Magic’s the best point guard to ever play here. (Cassius Winston) is probably the next best point guard to play here,” Underwood said. “He’s special. He has everything you don’t have to coach. From an offensive standpoint, he’s brilliant. They’re a team that you don’t rattle, and offensively they do a great job of sharing it with each other. They all know their roles, and you get 20 assists when the ball goes in.”
Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 18 points against Michigan State and came up just two rebounds shy of his first career double-double. Thursday was Dosunmu’s fifth straight game in double figures, although he didn’t quite match the 21 points he had against Missouri or his 19 against North Carolina A&T.
“I always knew there would be a time when I would get into my rhythm because the work that I put in with the coaching staff — putting up extra shots and things of that nature,” Dosunmu said. “I just knew it was about with the new team that we had, everyone finding their role and everyone coming together. Like I said a few weeks ago, we had a new team with Kofi (Cockburn), new center, and then Giorgi (Bezhanishvili’s) new role. It just takes everyone a bit longer to get into their game. I feel like I’m getting to a nice groove just staying in the gym putting up lots of shots and trying to win as many games as possible.”
Preparation for Thursday’s game at Michigan State started Monday — the morning after Illinois beat North Carolina A&T 95-64. The Illini coaching staff eventually got around to dissecting what the Spartans do offensively and defensively for the players, but the latter’s preparation always starts the same way.
“We get right into their personnel so they know guys’ tendencies — strengths and weaknesses,” Illinois assistant to the head coach Geoff Alexander said in a ‘Penny for Your Thoughts’ appearance on WDWS 1400-AM Thursday from East Lansing.
Preparation has actually already started for Sunday’s game against Purdue. At least for the Illinois coaches. Alexander is, in fact, almost done with his prep work.
“I’m basically completing my prep for Purdue (Thursday),” Alexander said. “I’m almost a game, game-and-a-half ahead of our current schedule. Just trying to give Brad and the staff some things to think about and different ideas and ways we can attack people on the offensive end.”
With Jamall Walker moving from an on-court role to a similar role as Alexander this season, the offensive and defensive duties have been split. Walker is the defensive coordinator, and Alexander has the offensive coordinator title.
“A lot of the prep work going into practices and workouts,” Alexander said in describing his role. “Just getting prepared for what we want to accomplish in the 2-2 1 / 2 hours we’re on the floor.”
Alexander serves as a sounding board for Underwood for all things offense-related. This season, that has meant helping the transition from Underwood’s spread offense to a multiple scheme that includes more ball-screen action.
“We shifted a little bit to some ball screen stuff in the halfcourt, which our guys are starting to pick up and see the fine details that they’ve got to be able to see and be able to react to within the possession,” Alexander said. “Just getting comfortable with that.”
Thursday’s game at Michigan State was the second of three in a week for Illinois with the blowout win against North Carolina A&T starting things off last Sunday and a 7 p.m. home game against Purdue coming Sunday.
It’s not the first time this season the Illini have played a stretch like that. They had three games in the opening week of the season, including two in Arizona, and did it again in November two weeks later with three at home.
Underwood doesn’t mind a third run of three games in a week happening now.
“It’s a great time to do it when you’re not in school,” he said. “Kids aren’t missing class. Kids aren’t having academic obligations to deal with, so it’s practice and preparation for games and you can spend as much time on those things as you need to to prepare for. It’s a good time for that.”
Illinois opened Big Ten play in December with a pair of games against ranked opponents, losing by one point at Maryland before beating Michigan at home. Michigan State made for three straight ranked opponents in conference action, with a tough matchup with Purdue coming Sunday and then a road trip to Wisconsin (where the Illini haven’t won since 2010) set for next Wednesday.
The early December Big Ten games, then, at least gave the Illini a sample of what was waiting for them in the new year. The Big Ten has five teams in the top 20 in the NET rankings and 10 total — including Illinois — in the top 50. Indiana is No. 51, and only Northwestern and Nebraska are ranked outside the top 100.
Still, Underwood has some mixed feelings about playing two league games in essentially the first month of the season.
“I understand it,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to show off our league at a time when there’s really a dead lull. (But) you get teams that transition, so to speak, at semester. They add a player. They lose a player. We’ve had that in our league. So the team you see early may be a lot better or a lot worse when you see them late, if you see them again.
“That part of it can be a little bit luck of the draw, but you know the hardest part about the two league games is the games after because it is a different atmosphere and a different vibe. Now, we don’t have to worry about that. We’ve got (17 more) coming our way.”
Underwood doesn’t think big picture about his program much at all during the season. His focus is narrow — essentially the next team on Illinois’ schedule. Still, he has a good feeling about his team and overall program heading into the grind that is two months of Big Ten action and beyond.
“We’re a young basketball team that I want to continue to grow and get better,” Underwood said. “Big picture stuff is stuff I evaluate at the end of the year. I love where we’re at. I love our recruiting class. (Andre Curbelo) was just named MVP again in the Beach Ball (Classic). I feel good about the job our guys are doing recruiting.
“You’ve got a player in Kofi that’s been a five-time freshman of the week. You see the development of the young guys in Alan (Griffin), and you’re excited about your young guys. We’re excited about the guys sitting out — what we see in them every day. I couldn’t be any more excited about the future.”