CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood knows he has one scholarship currently available for his 2020-21 roster at the moment.
The numbers add up to that in the last month with sophomore guards Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones transferring and Class of 2020 five-star guard Adam Miller able to sign starting on Wednesday.
What the Illinois men’s basketball coach doesn’t know — not for certain at this point at least — is if he’ll have one or two more open scholarships for next season.
Big Ten Freshman of the Year Kofi Cockburn has already declared for the 2020 NBA draft. Sophomore guard and All-Big Ten First Team selection Ayo Dosunmu could well do the same with a current deadline of April 26 to declare.
“We’re recruiting guys that are going to have the opportunity at some point to play at that level,” Underwood said while emphasizing the importance of players gathering as much information as possible and developing a strong understanding of what NBA organizations really think of them.
“The most important thing is surrounding yourself with people that do have the information and do know what’s going on,” Underwood continued. “Those are all the things that we try to provide for our guys, whether they’re going to put their feet in and see where it’s at or not.”
In Cockburn’s case, Underwood’s response to the 7-foot, 290-pound freshman center declaring was “why not?” Cockburn finished his debut season at Illinois averaging 13.3 points and a team-best 8.8 rebounds.
“Just see what that looks like and see what they’re saying,” Underwood said. “The young man had an unbelievable freshman year. Just see what those guys think and see what they’re saying. You can be informed and find out what your possibilities are. There’s nothing wrong with information.”
That information could sway Cockburn’s decision. He’s no longer the prototypical NBA center given a shift in the league to a game driven by three-pointers and transition offense.
Underwood stressed two key differences — defensive three seconds and a 24-second shot clock and quicker tempo overall — between the NBA and college games. But that doesn’t mean Cockburn couldn’t find an NBA home.
“You have 30 teams that all have a different system or a different style,” Underwood said. “I think that’s what this is about is gathering information. We all know how athletic Kofi is. We all know he’s young in terms of his playing the game. There’s a lot that he’s capable of doing. That’s what this process is about is trying to see what those teams think.”
Underwood stressed the information potential draft prospects get from the NBA’s Undergraduate Advisory Committee as being crucial. The one area in particular that group can provide insight is with the international draft prospects. The latest mock draft from ESPN has five international players in the first round, not including American-born players LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton.
Israeli wing Deni Avdija and French guard Killian Hayes are both projected lottery picks. Three other international players are projected in the second round, and ESPN has 15 total international players among its top 100 prospects, including three apiece from France and Serbia.
“What those guys know is the European market,” Underwood said of the Undergraduate Advisory Committee. “Those guys know who’s coming in and who’s supposed to be coming in from different parts of the world. When those guys make their projections, they have that in mind. Sometimes that information is not looked upon from college kids here.”
More than 100 underclassmen have already declared for the NBA draft as early entrants. The true number, with seniors and international players added, is significantly higher. Still, only 60 players will be drafted and just the 30 first-round picks are guaranteed a contract.
On top of that inherent uncertainty for early entrants every year, when this year’s draft might occur is still up in the air. It’s currently scheduled for June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., but that date is likely to be affected with the NBA season still in limbo because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It came out (Friday) that they could potentially move the draft to Aug. 1 at the earliest,” Underwood said. “I think there’s time, yet there are some dates that have not moved from the NCAA that kids have to declare by.”
One other date that hasn’t changed — at least not yet — is the June 3 deadline for early entrants to pull their name out of the NBA draft and maintain their eligibility. Underwood was certainly clear in his opinion even on the idea that might change, too.
“I sure hope not,” he said. “I get it. We haven’t seen anything like this since the Spanish Flu. The pandemic has changed everything. That’s nobody’s fault. It’s just happened. Schools could potentially get really hurt not knowing a roster spot if they move that back to a July date. I don’t know if they will or will not. I do not know that, but it really forces you to have to scramble.”
Feeling a draft
The Big Ten — at least so far — has just 10 early entrants for the 2020 NBA Draft. The full list:
NAME YEAR POS. SCHOOL
Marcus Carr R-So. G Minnesota
Kofi Cockburn Fr. C Illinois
Alonzo Gaffney Fr. F Ohio State
Luka Garza Jr. C Iowa
Isaiah Livers Jr. F Michigan
Cam Mack R-So. G Nebraska
Daniel Oturu So. C Minnesota
Jalen Smith So. F Maryland
Xavier Tillman Jr. F Michigan State
Kaleb Wesson Jr. C Ohio State