WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ayo Dosunmu enjoyed Tuesday night at Purdue.
The Illinois sophomore guard doesn’t want to give off the impression he didn’t after he helped the Illini silence Mackey Arena as the Illini posted an impressive 79-62 win.
Still, even after Illinois beat the Boilermakers on their home floor for the first time since 2008, it didn’t hit as hard as a similar streak No. 21 Illinois (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) snapped earlier this month. The Illini’s win at Wisconsin resonated deeper with Dosunmu. He enjoyed it just a bit more.
“It’s getting to the fact of that’s what we expect,” said Dosunmu, who had his first career double-double with 18 points and 11 assists against the Boilermakers. “It’s a standard. Not just a one-time wonder thing.”
That said, the steady stream of Purdue fans heading for the exits at Mackey Arena before the final media timeout was an interesting sight. An uncommon one. The Boilermakers (10-9, 3-5) boast what’s nationally recognized as one of the best home-court advantages in the country. The 14,804 fans in attendance was another sellout.
There were just far fewer of them still in their seats when the final buzzer sounded. A significant portion still sticking around at that point were the fans decked out in orange and blue.
“It was amazing to look at that scoreboard and watch the time run out and just know we got a victory,” said Trent Frazier, Illinois’ junior guard who scored 21 points on just seven shots. “All week they’ve been saying, ‘Purdue this. Purdue that. They’re the toughest team — toughest arena to play in.’ We’re tough, too. We go at it every day for three hours.
“We had something to prove. We had a little chip on our shoulder. We wanted to come in here and show who the toughest team was. Just make a statement to the whole country. That’s just what we’re about.”
Frazier wasn’t alone in calling Illinois the tougher team Tuesday night in West Lafayette.
It was the same refrain from Sasha Stefanovic, Matt Haarms and Nojel Eastern. In fact, it was almost all the Purdue trio said after the Illini’s 17-point victory — a second double-digit margin win against the Boilermakers this month.
“They’re really physical defensively, and we just didn’t match it,” Stefanovic said. “We didn’t really execute and didn’t get good shots. We didn’t do what we needed to do.”
“We were just struggling to keep them out of the paint,” Haarms added. “That was a point of emphasis before the game, and we weren’t able to execute on it.”
“They out-toughed us,” Eastern finished. “That’s as easy as it gets. They played harder than us.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood said there is “no greater compliment” than to hear words like that from opposing players or coaches. Hearing his team described that way is all he can ask for as a coach.
“Execution is fleeting,” Underwood said. “Shot making is fleeting. That’s all for you guys to write about and talk about. As coaches, that’s substance. That’s the substance we want our program to be about.”
Illinois didn’t skimp on the execution or shot making, though, in finishing off its regular season sweep of Purdue. Particularly in the second half. The Illini shot 75 percent overall, 57.1 percent from three-point range and 94.1 percent from the free throw line in the final 20 minutes to turn a one-point halftime deficit into another double-digit victory against the Boilermakers.
“They didn’t do anything differently,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “They just executed better. Ayo did a great job of distributing the ball and got a couple kill shots there at the end to close the game out. You’ve got to give those guys credit.
“Illinois is tired of losing. That’s they way they played. Illinois’ fight is so much better than ours. They have a great competitive spirit. They have a physical approach to them, obviously, with their two interior players, but they’ve got athleticism to go along with that.”
Tuesday’s win extended Illinois’ winning streak to five games. It’s the longest winning streak for the Illini in Big Ten play during Underwood’s two-plus seasons as coach and the longest overall since they won their first six games of the 2017-18 season.
Illinois’ focus after beating Purdue — again — was already on its next game in the aftermath of another signature road victory. Mainly because another such opportunity awaits in Saturday’s 11 a.m. rematch at Michigan (11-6, 2-4).
“We can’t let up now,” said Kofi Cockburn, the Illini’s freshman center who helped lead the way Tuesday with 22 points and 15 rebounds. “We’ve seen the story over and over again where teams get good, and then something happens and they fall apart. We need to stick together and keep doing what we’ve been doing basically — prepare for games the right way by going hard every day in practice.”