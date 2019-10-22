CHAMPAIGN — Most top 25 rankings have a short shelf life. A week’s worth of games can have a dramatic impact on where teams fall among the nation’s elite.
The Associated Press preseason poll, which dropped Monday morning, lasts a little longer with the next set of rankings not until after the first week of the season. That means Illinois will be among the teams receiving votes — nominally the 33rd best team in the country — until at least Nov. 10 after the Illini have played Nicholls State, Grand Canyon and No. 21 Arizona.
Illinois was named on four of the 65 ballots for the preseason poll. That was good for 14 points that placed the Illini behind Harvard (lots of love for the Bryce Aiken-led Crimson) and a single point ahead of rivals Missouri (that still has Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett). Preseason Braggin’ Rights to Illinois.
“It is nice to get some national recognition, and yet you’re only as good as your last game,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said during his appearance on ‘Monday Night SportsTalk’ on WDWS 1400-AM. “We’re only as good as our last practice, and (Tuesday) will be another one. We just have to maintain and continue to do what we do every day.”
Illinois hasn’t been ranked in the Top 25 since the 2014-15 season. Underwood also understands the point last year’s Illini won just 12 games. Still, he’s been a part of teams that have put together significant turnarounds. Like the jump Western Illinois made from the 1993-94 season (seven wins) to the 1994-95 season (20) when Underwood was an assistant under Jim Kerwin.
“We made the biggest turnaround in college basketball that year,” Underwood said. “This team reminds a lot of that team from a standpoint of the maturity, the weight room, the confidence. All of that stuff, we’re seeing that, and we’ve added some young guys that can help us and continue to further enhance our growth.”
Underwood sees winding up among the teams receiving votes in the AP poll and other preseason discussion about his team as a compliment both to his coaching staff and current players.
“It’s a job well done for those guys in putting players at the University of Illinois, in our program, that are quality young men and very good basketball players,” Underwood said. “They have some next-level abilities. Then I think it’s respect to our players. They’re a year older. This was a team that won 12 games, yet we beat some of the best teams in this league.”
Four other Big Ten teams were ranked in the AP preseason Top 25. Michigan State was a near unanimous No. 1 with 60 of the 65 votes, while No. 7 Maryland, No. 18 Ohio State and No. 23 Purdue rounded out the conference’s ranked teams. Michigan was the only other Big Ten team to receive votes and was on a single ballot.
That tracks mostly with how other preseason rankings have treated Illinois. The Illini were seventh in the Big Ten preseason media poll, so they jumped both Michigan and Wisconsin in the AP’s offering. Some national media — in particular the NCAA’s Andy Katz — are significantly higher on Illinois.
Katz, who admitted to continuing to “drive the Illini bandwagon,” had them at No. 15 in his latest power rankings, which were also released Monday.
“I think we’ve got to be guarded,” Underwood said about handling the preseason hype. “One of the things we know we have to deal with is there’s expectations now. That’s exciting, and we should deal with some of those. I keep telling our guys all the time we’re climbing the mountain, but until you get to the top the last part’s the steepest and the hardest.
“We have to keep doing what we do. Don’t worry about the day to day. Let’s think long term and do our job in an every day type manner. As long as we keep doing that and getting better, that process will pretty much take care of itself.”