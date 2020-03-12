CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball put together a top-four finish in the Big Ten and earned a double bye in the conference tournament with its defense. And rebounding.
Don’t forget the occasional double-double from Kofi Cockburn. Or the series of clutch shots — many of them game-winners — by Ayo Dosunmu.
That’s what the Illini (21-10) will continue to rely on when they start Big Ten tournament play Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. They have to.
Their team shooting has been inconsistent enough — they finished Big Ten play ranked 14th in the league in three-point shooting at 29.3 percent — that it can’t be a primary consideration for a tournament run.
Illinois hit its Big Ten average in Sunday’s regular season finale, shooting 29.2 percent from beyond the arc in its 78-76 win against Iowa. That was the eighth straight game the Illini shot below 35 percent from three and 18th time this season.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood? He’s not worried.
“We’ve all seen Trent (Frazier) get going,” Underwood said. “We all know what Trent’s capable of. I love what Trent’s been doing the last two or three days because he’s been in the gym. He’s going to have one of those moments where he just breaks out.
“We’ll continue to get better. Alan (Griffin) is capable of five, six, seven threes in a row. That’s one thing I don’t worry about.”
Illinois’ three-point makes haven’t been coming from Frazier lately, though.
The 6-foot-2 junior guard held steady from beyond the arc the first three months of the season — albeit below his career average — but he followed that up by shooting 22 percent in February and just 12.5 percent in three games so far this month.
Frazier also isn’t worried.
“Miss or make I’m going to continue to do the same thing, the same routine every day,” Frazier said. “Shoot 1,000 balls every day. That’s not going to stop me. I’ve just got to continue to get better and do what I do.”
Frazier’s three-point shooting woes haven’t changed how much Illinois continues to rely on its veteran guard, whose 192 career three-pointers rank eighth in school history. Underwood hasn’t wavered in his support.
“He’s got a shooter’s mentality,” Underwood said. “He’s got the mentality of if he misses 10, he’s going to make the next 10. He’s playing the exact right way. When he does get going, there’s a completely different element — especially in transition — that we have. Most of those come because of Trent’s speed and Trent’s ability to pitch ahead. Even though he’s not making them all the time, he gets going and impacts the game.”
With Frazier in the midst of a slump, Illinois’ made three-pointers in the last month-plus have come from a somewhat unlikely source. Junior guard Da’Monte Williams missed all 10 three-pointers he attempted in the first nine games of 2020, but he’s 9 of 16 (56.2 percent) in the nine games since.
Williams emerging as a three-point threat changes the Illinois offense. He turns into a floor spacer, opening up driving lanes for Illini guards Ayo Dosunmu and Andres Feliz and gives more court for freshman center Kofi Cockburn to operate.
“Teams better guard him,” Underwood said of Williams. “I’ve said it all along.”
“He’s a great shooter,” Dosunmu added. “It’s all about confidence and reps, and he’s building that.”
Inconsistent as they might be, the Illini have shown an ability to knock down shots this season. They shot 43.8 percent in their Jan. 8 win at Wisconsin and then matched that three games later in their Jan. 21 win at Purdue.
“We’ll go far regardless,” Dosunmu said of Illinois’ postseason chances. “But when we’re making shots, it’s going to be a whole different animal. Like, for example, the Purdue game at their place we made a lot of shots. You see the outcome of that game. We play hard no matter what. Making shots gives us the extra gap that we need.”