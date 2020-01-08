Lineups
Illinois (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 9.4
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 15.1
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 3.1
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 8.3
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 15.0
FYI: Dosunmu and Cockburn make for one of the highest scoring duos in the Big Ten at a combined 30.1 points per game. Leading the conference as a scoring pair is Iowa’s Luka Garza — the overall Big Ten leader — with 22.5 ppg and Joe Wieskamp’s 13.5 ppg.
Off the bench
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 10.9
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 9.5
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.8
Wisconsin (9-5, 2-1 Big ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G D’Mitrik Trice 6-0 R-Jr. 10.3
G Brad Davison 6-4 Jr. 8.6
G Kobe King 6-4 R-So. 10.2
F Aleem Ford 6-8 R-Jr. 9.6
F Nathan Reuvers 6-11 Jr. 14.9
FYI: Ethan Happ, who is now playing professionally in Italy, led Wisconsin in scoring (17.3 ppg), rebounds (10.1 rpg) and assists (4.5 apg) last season. This season is a little more balanced, as Reuvers is tops in scoring and rebounds (5.6) and Trice in assists (3.3 apg).
Off the bench
G Brevin Pritzl 6-3 Gr. 8.1
F Tyler Wahl 6-7 Fr. 3.2
F Micah Potter 6-10 R-Jr. 5.0
Details
Site: Kohl Center (17,287), Madison, Wis.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analysis) and Olivia Harlan Dekker (sideline reports) will have the call on BTN.
Series history: Illinois leads 110-89.
Last meeting: Wisconsin won 64-58 on Feb. 18, 2019, in Madison, Wis.
FYI: Illinois might have the all-time series lead, but this showdown has belonged to Wisconsin recently given the Badgers have won 15 straight games against the Illini. Illinois’ last win came on Jan. 2, 2011, and the Illini’s last win in Madison was the season prior on Feb. 9, 2010. Demetri McCamey and Mike Tisdale led the way against the Badgers in that victory with 27 and 19 points, respectively.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Sufficient swagger
One simple tweet from Illinois guard Trent Frazier kind of said it all after Sunday’s win against Purdue. “I think I got my swagger back,” Frazier shared with the world. That followed his 12-point performance against the Boilermakers where he took a little more of an aggressive approach on the offensive end. “The past two years, swagger has been my big thing,” Frazier said before Tuesday’s practice at Ubben Basketball Complex. “I’ve always had it, but there was something missing. Just having fun. I had that (against Purdue).”
Pump the brakes
Few teams play at a slower pace than Wisconsin. Only three, in fact, in Division I basketball in Liberty, Navy and, coming in last to the surprise of no one, Virginia. “I think many have tried,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about trying to speed up the Badgers. “You know how they’re going to play. It’s just a matter of you can’t try to force that issue too much and take challenged, bad shots, but you’ve got to have an initial thrust that can maybe knock them on their heels a little bit.
Hustle players
Underwood has made it clear that he values players that make hustle plays and do the “little things” that don’t show up on the box score. Hence his affinity for Illinois junior guard Da’Monte Williams. Wisconsin has that type of player, too, in Brad Davison. “He’s a tough sucker,” Underwood said of the Badgers’ junior guard. “He’s relentless on the defensive end. You look at his scoring average is down this year, but I think that speaks to the balance of their team. But you know when it’s winning time, he’s going to be somewhere in that mix at both ends of the floor. He may lead the country in charges taken.”
Prediction: Wisconsin 66, Illinois 62
The Illini actually played the Badgers closer in Madison last season (a six-point loss) than they did in Champaign (a 12-point defeat). Still, wins at the Kohl Center have proved elusive for the last five Illinois coaches. Add in the Big Ten’s collective road struggles, and the odds are against the Illini snapping their 15-game losing streak to the Badgers. (N-G prediction record: 11-4)