Illinois beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is taking regular stock of where the Illini might end up once Selection Sunday arrives on March 15. Here are the latest updates as of Tuesday:
Jerry Palm
Fans of old-school post battles will love Palm’s latest update for CBS, which has No. 7 seed Illinois facing No. 10 USC. That would pit Illini freshman Kofi Cockburn against USC freshman Onyeka Okongwu. Sign me up.
Joe Lunardi
That Lunardi has Illinois as a No. 8 seed (facing No. 9 seed Rhode Island) is fitting given Palm’s projection. Those are the two seed lines the Illini find themselves at almost exclusively at this point of the season.
Mike DeCourcy
Illinois last got a crack at Xavier at last season’s Maui Invitational. DeCourcy’s update for FOX gives the No. 7 seed Illini a rematch against the No. 10 Musketeers, who are still led by do-everything Naji Marshall.
Bart Torvik
The guard matchup in Torvik’s projection of No. 8 seed Illinois against No. 9 seed Florida would be elite. Illini guard Trent Frazier would draw a challenging assignment against 6-foot-5 Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard.
Sheldon Jacobson
Time for a deep dive on Xavier since the UI professor turned bracketologist also has the Illini and Musketeers in an 8/9 game. Xavier started the season 12-3, but sub-.500 Big East play has Travis Steele’s team on the bubble.