Illinois beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is taking regular stock of where the Illini might end up in the NCAA tournament. Here are the latest bracketology updates:
Jerry Palm
Tuesday’s win against Penn State provided some needed momentum for Illinois after starting February with four straight losses. That momentum put the Illini back on an upward trajectory seed-wise, and Palm now has them as a No. 7 seed playing No. 10 seed Saint Mary’s in the first round. That Palm’s projection has Illinois opening NCAA tournament play in Albany, N.Y., is the only downside. Who’s up for a nearly 2,000-mile round trip?
Joe Lunardi
The latest update from the OG of Bracketology has Illinois in as a No. 8 seed. Perhaps most notably, however, Lunardi’s projections for ESPN have the Illini as at least an 80 percent lock to the make the tournament. Waiting for Illinois in the first round in Omaha, Neb., would be No. 9 seed Florida. The Gators had real juice before the season started and were ranked No. 6 in the preseason AP poll. A 6-4 start was unexpected, but Florida’s now tied for second in the SEC.
Mike DeCourcy
Illinois’ win at Penn State dropped the Nittany Lions a seed line in DeCourcy’s updated bracket but didn’t move the Illini up one. The BTN analyst still has Illinois as a No. 8 seed playing No. 9 seed Rhode Island, which has won 11 of its last 12 games in the A-10. Illinois’ potential second-round matchup, though, is almost too good to be true. Beat the Rams, and the Illini would likely get Bill Self’s Kansas Jayhawks. Yes, please.
Bart Torvik
Again, beating Penn State was a good thing. Had the Illini’s losing streak continued, they could have started trending closer to a double-digit seed. Instead, Torvik’s T-Ranketology also has Illinois as a No. 7 seed. Since Indiana is one of his No. 10 seeds, the field narrows to potential first-round games against either Virginia, North Carolina State or Saint Mary’s. The ACC foes are interesting. Virginia is not last year’s Virginia, and N.C. State just crushed Duke.
Sheldon Jacobson
Like Palm and Torvik, Illinois is a No. 7 seed per the University of Illinois professor. He also has the Illini squaring off against No. 10 Saint Mary’s. The Gaels have gone from preseason top 20 to third in the West Coast Conference thanks to some head-scratching losses (Winthrop, Pacific and Santa Clara), but Randy Bennett’s team still has some weapons. Namely senior guard Jordan Ford, who’s averaging 20.5 points and shooting 42 percent from three-point range.