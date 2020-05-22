CHAMPAIGN — A quarter of the top-150 basketball prospects in the Class of 2021 have already committed.
Where those players have committed thus far, though, is the story.
More than half — 20 of 38, in fact — have committed to an in-state school. Another eight committed to a team just one state over. Seven more commits could be argued as regional. Just three cannot.
The percentages, then, are somewhat staggering with 92.1 percent of the committed players out of the top 150 in the 2021 class per Rivals sticking a little closer to home.
That includes Illinois’ lone commit in four-star Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead guard Luke Goode.
Is it a trend that might continue in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Illinois coach Brad Underwood certainly thinks so. And it might not just revolve simply on being in closer proximity to family.
“Kids staying closer to home, I think that’s going to be enhanced a bunch in the next year or so,” Underwood said. “What we’ve seen a lot with transfers is when they transfer, they transfer closer to home. With high school kids, it’s still very vague with what happens with name, image, likeness. There could be a huge benefit for in-state kids because of name recognition to want to stay closer to home.”
The number of early commitments from the top-150 prospects in the Class of 2021 could also grow. The number of 2021 prospects committed before June 1 of the summer before their senior year of high school is nearly triple the number from the Class of 2020. Just 14 of the incoming freshman in college basketball committed that early, with Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris the earliest on Jan. 28, 2018.
The Class of 2021 recruits that have already established relationships with coaching staffs and maybe even been on a campus visit or two could keep the trend of early commitments going. The reasoning is plain to see.
“There’s been no AAU this spring,” Underwood said. “We won’t have it this summer. Kids that have made campus visits and have relationships with coaches, I think they’re just feeling like, ‘Yeah, we can go ahead and make a decision,’ because they’re informed and they’re well dialed in and they’re comfortable.”
Goode fit into that mold with the Illini. He had already forged a solid relationship with Illinois assistant coach Stephen Gentry, his lead recruiter, and the rest of the Illini staff. Three unofficial visits gave him a sense of what life would be like on campus in Champaign.
Underwood is feeling just as positive about Illinois’ chances as its 2021 recruiting continues. For many of the same reasons Goode wound up committing in mid-April.
“We were very fortunate here at Illinois we had a bunch of kids in at the end of the regular season that saw State Farm Center packed and saw a game at our place,” Underwood said. “That’s advantageous.”
So is the fact this particular Illinois staff outside of Gentry, who just completed his first season with the team, has been together since March 2017.
“A lot of times early on in your tenure with a job, you don’t have the in-depth relationships,” Underwood said. “Now we’re winning where we were not earlier. People have been to your campus more often and seen your style of play and your teams and seen the passion of the program. Now we’ve been here a little bit, all that has been put into place.”
The continuity of the coaching staff could help Illinois when it comes to recruiting the 2022 and 2023 classes. Those next future classes could be as contrarily difficult as the 2021 class could be easier because the Illini won’t have the advantage of those early campus visits and longer term in-person recruitment. Identifying prospects in the 2022 and 2023 classes — without AAU basketball this summer — will be stunted.
“When it comes to the ’21 kids you are seeing more kids commit, but they’ve also had a great opportunity to build relationships,” Underwood said. “The ‘22s and ‘23s obviously haven’t had that experience yet because of time. We’re all in that boat. We’ll see how it all plays out over time.”
Change of pace?
Illinois basketball has been successful in expanding its recruiting footprint both nationally and internationally. But what if regionality starts making more of a difference in the wake of the pandemic? Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY takes a look at five more recruits that would match that potential trend:
Isaiah Barnes, TBD (transferring)
Barnes has received a dozen new offers since late March, including Kansas and Michigan. Illinois targeted the 6-foot-6 wing a year ago and had the now-former Oak Park-River Forest standout on campus at the end of the season.
Max Christie, Rolling Meadows
Could a long-term relationship combined with close proximity to C-U be a difference-maker in Christie’s recruitment? The five-star guard has a slew of suitors — Duke included — but the Illini aren’t totally out of the picture.
Louis Lesmond, Niles Notre Dame
Lesmond might have grown up in France, but he’s playing in Illinois now and has some Midwest roots given the fact his dad played one year of high school at Robinson and then three years at Purdue.
Jordan Nesbitt, St. Louis Christian Academy (Mo.)
The Illini coaches saw Nesbitt drop 37 points against Prolific Prep (Calif.) in Champaign in November, got him on campus for an unofficial visit in March and offered the four-star wing soon after.
Brandon Weston, Morgan Park
The potential that Weston would reclassify to the 2020 class seems to have passed. That wouldn’t lessen Illinois’ interest in the versatile Morgan Park guard, who made multiple visits to C-U this past season.