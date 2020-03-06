Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and Illinois center Jermaine Hamlin (34) Ohio State beat Illinois 71-63 In the NCAA basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Credit: Cori Wade | The LanternIllinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and Illinois center Jermaine Hamlin (34) Ohio State beat Illinois 71-63 In the NCAA basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Credit: Cori Wade | The Lantern