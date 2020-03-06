COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kofi Cockburn sat the final 10 minutes, 31 seconds of the first half after committing his second foul Thursday night at Ohio State.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili followed Cockburn to the Illinois bench just more than one minute later — with his third.
At least Kipper Nichols’ third foul came with 1:18 remaining before halftime. Still, that collective foul trouble led to some interesting new lineups for the No. 23 Illini against the No. 19 Buckeyes, with Ohio State eventually prevailing 71-63.
Lineups with little-used freshman center Jermaine Hamlin playing alongside four guards. Even a lineup without a big man to be seen. Illinois finished the half with a five-guard look featuring Ayo Dosunmu, Andres Feliz, Trent Frazier, Alan Griffin and Da’Monte Williams.
“We got off to a very tough start with a lot, a lot of foul trouble,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We had lineups out there that all you guys who cover us haven’t seen.”
Dosunmu wasn’t bothered by the new-look lineups to end the first half. He scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half and had the Illini leading 37-30 at the break.
“Next man up,” Dosunmu said. “We’re 12 deep, 13 deep. If someone gets in foul trouble, the next man has to step up. I don’t really care who’s on the floor with me. We’re all one team and all have the same court. Whoever’s on the court, we’re going to battle.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois put significant effort into recruiting Belleville West standout E.J. Liddell — a two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year and a two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball — in the Class of 2019. Liddell showed why Thursday with the best game of his career. For Ohio State. The 6-foot-6 freshman forward put up his first career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds in the Buckeyes’ win.
“We recruited E.J.; we know how good he is,” Underwood said. “He got extended minutes because of (Kaleb Wesson’s) foul trouble in the first half, and he found a little groove. That gives them a completely different look.”
★ ★ ★
Dosunmu felt like Illinois came out the other end of its four-game losing streak in February better for it. Underwood qualified that with the caveat that the Illini are better with Dosunmu on the court — as evidenced by the loss at Rutgers.
“But he’s got a great feel for our locker room and a great feel for our team,” Underwood said of Dosunmu. “We made a change in the lineup that has been beneficial. That’s probably helped us from the offensive side of things, yet it’s what you have to do to figure out how to win.”
★ ★ ★
Feliz won’t be at Illinois next season, let alone what’s now the duration of Underwood’s extended contract through 2025-26. It didn’t change the senior guard’s reaction to the Monday news of Underwood’s extension.
“He’s one of the best coaches I’ve been around, and I’m super glad that he got his extension and for the whole staff,” Feliz said. “It’s great. I think the program is in good hands with him.”
Feliz and Underwood took a somewhat similar route to reaching the highest level of Division I basketball. It required one junior college stop for Feliz as a player and two for Underwood in his path to head coach.
“Obviously it’s a little harder — a different route — when you go through a JUCO,” Feliz said. “To get here and you have to work that hard, it makes you appreciate it more. The hard work that he put in the past, that’s what is paying off now.”
★ ★ ★
The Athletic’s Seth Davis included Feliz on his “All-Glue Team” earlier this week. That label fits the Illini senior. He does a little bit of everything for the Illini — and does so with a rather tenacious mindset.
Feliz’s response to being on Davis’ “All-Glue Team” was peak glue guy, too.
“I just give all the credit to my teammates because they’re the ones who gave me the courage to fight,” Feliz said. “I just do it for my teammates to try and do anything to help my team win.”
★ ★ ★
Dosunmu was just as excited about Underwood’s extension though 2025-26 and for the Illini assistants through 2021-22. Even if he might not be around after this season either if he opts to declare for the NBA draft.
“He took a lot of criticism coming in when we were losing a lot — you know how fans can be — but in reality he’s one of the best coaches in the world,” Dosunmu said. “Not just on his ability to coach on the court, but his ability to get the best out of players and get them to play hard and get them to understand the sacrifices it takes to win.
“He won plenty of conference championships before he came here. He was one of the top winningest coaches in America. What he has been able to do for this program is truly great to see.”
Dosunmu was just as pleased for Illinois assistant coaches Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman and Stephen Gentry.
“They don’t really get the same acknowledgment as (Underwood) does because he’s the head coach, but all of our assistants are great,” Dosunmu said. “They’re all great in their own way. That’s what makes it so unique. They’re great basketball minds. They love to work.
“The combination of coaches we have, mixed in with the alpha Coach Underwood brings, makes us a really special program. I’m blessed to have all the coaching staff.”
Even if Underwood and Co. can be hard on the players. Dosunmu wants that type of feedback when he needs it. Like when he missed a pair of late free throws in Illinois’ win against Nebraska on Feb. 24. It didn’t matter that the game was in hand when Dosunmu came up empty at the free-throw line.
“Probably a normal coach, they would be like, ‘Oh, make the free throws,’” Dosunmu said. “(Underwood) didn’t like that. When we got in the locker room, he yelled at me. He yelled at me a lot.
“Coincidentally two games later — same situation, late game, two free throws to win the game — and I knocked them down. Him having that mindset of, ‘I’m not accepting you missing two free throws even if we won the game,’ shows what kind of coach he is.”
★ ★ ★
Foul trouble kept Bezhanishvili mostly on the bench in the first half Thursday at Ohio State. The sophomore forward never really had the opportunity to build off of a bounce-back game this past Sunday against Indiana, and some of his same struggles from the previous two weeks resurfaced.
How Bezhanishvili had handled his struggles, though, stood out to Underwood.
“You hate to see young people struggle, whatever the reasons,” the Illini coach said. “To his credit, I’m proud of him. We all go through it in life. We all have a down moment or down cycle. It happens in basketball more frequently than most people know. The game escapes you for whatever reason. His ability to become an unbelievable teammate never wavered. That’s what this thing is built on is guys like that. I couldn’t be prouder of him, and he’s fought his way back through it.”
★ ★ ★
This Illinois team reminds Underwood of his NCAA tournament teams at Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State in two key ways. The first is how the Illini have continued to work — and improve — as the season has progressed.
“They’ve really bought into that piece of it,” Underwood said. “And I mean whether it’s the weight room, whether it’s film, whether it’s individual workouts on top of practice. The other part of that is having fun. When you get to March, it’s about cutting it loose. It’s not holding anything back. You don’t have 26 more games. You get to a point where if you lose, you go home. This is what you talk about, and this is what you work for. This team has really bought into that.”