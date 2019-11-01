Lewis at Illinois | 8 p.m. today
Lineups
Illinois
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 13.7
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 3.4
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 13.8
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 12.5
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 14.8
FYI: Frazier, Williams, Dosunmu and Bezhanishvili started a combined 114 games last season. Only Bezhanishvili, though, started all 33.
Off the bench
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 8.3
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 2.8
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 5.7
*Scoring averages from 2018-19 season
Lewis
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Adam Pischke Sr. 5-10 11.4
G Jake Reinhart R-Sr. 6-2 5.0
G/F Donovan Oliver Sr. 6-5 9.9
F Anthony D’Avanzo R-Jr. 6-8 8.4
C Brandon McCombs Jr. 6-7 1.8
FYI: The Flyers’ guards have some serious shoes to fill after the graduation of point guard Kendale McCullum, who led the team in both scoring (16.4 points per game) and assists (6.3 apg) last season.
Off the bench
G Dre Bell Sr. 6-4 1.9
F Joffery Brown Sr. 6-2 1.4
G Marco Pettinato Jr. 6-2 0.9
*Scoring averages from 2018-19 season
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Trent Meacham (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WXPN 104.9-FM.
Online: Stream available on BTN Plus (subscription).
Series history: Have not played in regular season.
Last meeting: Illinois won 95-51 in an exhibition game on Nov. 4, 2016, in Champaign.
FYI: Only Kipper Nichols and walk-on Samson Oladimeji remain from the team that won the 2016 exhibition (Jalen Coleman-Lands had a team-high 16 points off the bench). Neither played against Lewis. But four current Flyers did get playing time three years ago. Adam Pischke played 12 minutes off the bench and finished with five points.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Rotation update
Illinois should be full strength — or at least as full strength as possible — against Lewis with freshman center Jermaine Hamlin available after he didn’t play in the scrimmage at South Carolina with a minor hamstring injury. The Illini will still be without Tevian Jones, however, as the sophomore guard is practicing but remains suspended indefinitely after a violation of team academic policies. “We have expectations that have to be met,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We’re student-athletes at the University of Illinois, and there’s responsibilities in both those areas.”
Cool, calm and collected
Giorgi Bezhanishvili remembers last season’s exhibition game against Illinois Wesleyan pretty well. Including the technical foul he got in his Illini debut. The sophomore forward is a different player, though, heading into year two. “I’m a lot more comfortable in a way of I know what’s really coming,” Bezhanishvili said. “In a way of I know how many people will be there, how they’ll be chanting (and) a little bit how a game is called. Last year I was just really, really excited. I had really, really high energy and was ready to go. Now I’m a little more calm, a little more confident and just a little more comfortable.”
Game prep still key
Friday’s exhibition meant the first full scout of the season since Illinois didn’t put one together ahead of its scrimmage at South Carolina. Following that scout and game plan is something sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said he’d like to see from himself and the Illini against the Flyers. “We’ve had two or three days to prepare for them, but next week when we go to Arizona we play Grand Canyon and then the next day we’ve got one day to prepare for Arizona,” Dosunmu said. “Following the scouting report — locking in on the scouting report — I feel like that’s my main goal.”
Prediction: Illinois 92, Lewis 69
The result of this game might not go in the win (or loss) column, but that doesn’t mean it’s not important. Illinois got a chance to see how it looks in last Sunday’s “secret” scrimmage at South Carolina. Playing Lewis is simply another opportunity for the Illini to fine tune what they are as a team as the 2019-20 season begins. The first week of the regular season won’t be easy. Starting off on the right note — even in an exhibition — can set the tone at least for the beginning of the season. (N-G prediction record: 0-0)