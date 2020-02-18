PLAYER OF THE GAME
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu
Turns out the Illini are better with their best player on the court. Dosunmu cemented his status as Illinois’ “alpha” with a rather impressive return from injury. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard took control of the game in the second half, scoring 16 of his game-high 24 points. Dosunmu was efficient shooting 60 percent from the field, and tapped into his clutch gene to ice the Illini’s fourth Big Ten road win this season.
BACKCOURT
Illinois A+ | Penn State C+
Dosunmu’s performance kind of wrecks the curve, but the Illini got a strong first half from Alan Griffin (all of his nine points). Andres Feliz hauled in seven rebounds crashing from the wing, and Da’Monte Williams’ defensive effort was a serious difference-maker. The Nittany Lions’ guards? Take away their three-point shooting, and they struggled.
FRONTCOURT
Illinois B | Penn State C-
Fans at the Bryce Jordan Center didn’t get to see much of the Illini’s Kofi Cockburn or the Nittany Lions’ Lamar Stevens in the first half, as both were on the bench with foul trouble. Cockburn got back on track in the second half, giving the Illinois frontcourt a needed boost with Giorgi Bezhanishvili struggling mightily on the offensive end.
BENCH
Illinois C+ | Penn State B+
The Illini relied heavily on their starters Tuesday night. Griffin’s first-half scoring was about it for the Illini reserves, as Bezhanishvili and Kipper Nichols combining for just four points. The Nittany Lions got solid production inside and out with 18 points combined from big man Mike Watkins and guard Izaiah Brockington.
OVERALL
Illinois B+ | Penn State C
The Illini needed this one. They might not have hit desperate — Brad Underwood said that word is not in his vocabulary — but going 0 for February before Tuesday night wasn’t ideal. Repeating the type of performance that took down Penn State is a worthy goal moving forward.
WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois managed to tap into what was working during its January winning streak to end its February struggles. The Illini defense took Penn State out of what it wanted to do, and a (mostly) healthy Ayo Dosunmu delivered again.
WHAT IT MEANS
Different types of “must-win” games for Illinois have existed this season. Tuesday’s version was about getting back on track after starting February with four straight losses. Building on this momentum is now key.
WHAT’S NEXT
The Illini have nearly a week to rest (good for Dosunmu’s continuing improved health) and prepare for their return home Monday against Nebraska. That game now falls under the “can’t lose” category.