Player of the game
Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn
This was an easy one. The Illini freshman 7-footer scored a career-high 26 points — besting his previous high of 23 against Grand Canyon and Miami — as the offense largely ran through Cockburn with the center possessing a decisive advantage against any defender North Carolina A&T threw at him on the block. Cockburn was efficient (11 of 16), too, and added nine rebounds, falling one board shy of his seventh double-double of the season.
Backcourt
Illinois A | North Carolina A&T D
Ayo Dosunmu largely picked up right where he left off against Missouri with 19 points, largely by scoring on the fast break, but the Illini sophomore got plenty of help and from players Illinois needed to have good performances. Andres Feliz — coming off an 0-fer against the Tigers — scored 11 points as part of a balanced effort among the Illini guards.
Frontcourt
Illinois A- | North Carolina A&T D
Giorgi Bezhanishvili did have a team-high five assists but it was mostly Cockburn and no one else, scoring-wise, among the Illini forwards. The 6-foot-9 Bezhanishvili was held scoreless for the first time in his Illinois career, deferring to Cockburn — and rightfully so — for most of the game. Kipper Nichols added four points with Underwood complementing the 6-foot-6 redshirt senior for his defense in the postgame.
Bench
Illinois A | North Carolina A&T B-
Alan Griffin was huge off the bench for the Illini. As one of the few standouts from the Missouri game, the 6-foot-5 sophomore didn't skip a beat against the Aggies. His put-back dunk on one of Cockburn's few misses on the afternoon punctuated an 18-point performance. Griffin poured in 7 of his 8 attempts from the field and made four three-pointers in the win.
Overall
Illinois A | North Carolina A&T C-
You know that lack of ball movement against Missouri? That didn't show up for the Illini as they closed out nonconference play on the right note. Illinois used a deadly fast-break offense in the first half to complement an efficient shooting afternoon in the halfcourt offense (53 percent) courtesy of 22 assists.
WHAT HAPPENED
Slow start? Not Illinois. Brad Underwood expressed concern Saturday that a long layover between games may hurt the Illini. But, Illinois shot 56 percent in the first half and continued that production in the second half en route to a comfortable win in its nonconference finale.
WHAT IT MEANS
The Illini did what they had to do: took care of business and looked relatively good doing so against a MEAC opponent. Some of the red flags in the loss to Missouri — namely a stagnant offense — weren't a problem Sunday. But, much tougher challenges remain.
WHAT'S NEXT
Speaking of tougher challenges, how about Michigan State (9-3) and Cassius Winston? The Spartans play Western Michigan in their nonconference finale later tonight before hosting the Illini in East Lansing, Mich., at 7 p.m. Thursday as Big Ten play resumes.