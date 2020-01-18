Player of the game
Illinois guard Trent Frazier
Frazier wrestles this one away from teammate Ayo Dosunmu, who closed out yet another close Big Ten game to extend Illinois’ winning streak to four games. Frazier was just solid from the opening tip, finishing with 16 points (thanks to 4 of 7 three-point shooting), five rebounds and three assists while committing zero turnovers for the sixth straight game.
Backcourt
Illinois A | Northwestern B-
Dosunmu joined Frazier in double figures with 15 points and pulled down six rebounds of his own. A 10-point effort from Andres Feliz — plus five rebounds to continue the trend of guards holding their own down low — made for a dynamic trio in the win against the Wildcats. Northwestern still competed, though, thanks to 16 points from Miller Kopp and a gritty 14 from Pat Spencer.
Frontcourt
Illinois B | Northwestern B
Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili combined for 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Cockburn’s part of that was hard-earned. Where the Illini big men struggled a bit, though, was on the defensive end with Northwestern’s bigs pulling them away from the basket. Freshman forward Robbie Beran did the most damage, hitting a trio of three-pointers and putting up a career-high 17 points.
Bench
Illinois B | Northwestern C-
The Illini had the edge here thanks in part to th Wildcats’ injury issues not providing much depth. Feliz led the way off the bench, of course, but Kipper Nichols provided some solid production in the first half as a complement.
Overall
Illinois B+ | Northwestern B-
Was it perfect or always the prettiest basketball? No, and that should probably become the expectation moving forward in the Big Ten. What it was, though, was another game where the Illini found a way to win even when it wasn’t perfect. A fourth in a row.
WHAT HAPPENED
A balanced, productive offense turned out to be a necessity Saturday for Illinois given the most efficient defense in the Big Ten was ... not quite that against Northwestern. The Wildcats hit some big shots. The Illini made more.
WHAT IT MEANS
The last time Illinois was ranked — early December 2014 — it only lasted a week. The Illini should hold on to its standing in the AP Top 25 by avoiding what would have qualified as a “bad loss” at home to Northwestern.
WHAT’S NEXT
What might be the defining stretch of the 2019-20 Illinois basketball season starts Tuesday at Purdue. The Illini will follow that with games against Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Maryland and Michigan State. Kind of a key stretch.