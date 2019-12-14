Player of the game
Illinois guard Alan Griffin
Several Illini could have made a solid case for Saturday’s top honor from a near double-double from Kofi Cockburn to strong defense by Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu picking his spots successfully on offense. Griffin getting shots to fall? That’s a big deal for Illinois. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard was 3 of 4 from three-point range and 6 of 7 overall to lead the team with 15 points.
Backcourt
Illinois A- | Old Dominion C-
See above. The Illini had some playmaker options at both ends in its guards. Dosunmu starting the game with a made three-pointer and then hitting another in his 14-point performance was important as he’s battled his shot this season. Frazier added nine points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists.
Frontcourt
Illinois B- | Old Dominion C
Cockburn came up a single rebound shy of another double-double, putting up 11 points and nine rebounds. Giorgi Bezhanishvili added six points, six rebounds and four assists despite dealing with the flu. But it wasn’t the same type of frontcourt dominance the Illini have enjoyed most of this season. The Monarchs actually won the rebounding battle by one.
Bench
Illinois A | Old Dominion A
Illinois and Old Dominion matched each other point for point by the end of Saturday’s game. Griffin obviously led the way for the Illini, but they got solid production from Kipper Nichols (eight points) and Andres Feliz (six points). Most of the Monarchs’ bench production came from newly-eligible Clemson transfer A.J. Oliver, who led all players with a game-high 17 points.
Overall
Illinois A- | Old Dominion C+
Forgot the last four minutes of the game. The Illini had already turned to their bench, as the Monarchs’ regulars cut their deficit from 29 points to the final margin of 14. The Feliz-fortfied Illinois bench was a plus. So was the overall performance from the Illini guards in lieu of frontcourt dominance. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was a win.
WHAT HAPPENED
No letdown for Illinois following its win against No. 5 Michigan, but that didn’t mean Saturday went off without a hitch. Like the 17-2 run Old Dominion put together to end the game sparked by too many Illini turnovers.
WHAT IT MEANS
The Illini’s overall performance might have fallen a bit flat at the end as the Monarchs kept their starters in and Illinois rode its bench, but there were some individual bright spots to take into the end of the semester.
WHAT’S NEXT
Safe to say Saturday’s Braggin’ Rights showdown in St. Louis holds at least a small measure of importance. Especially since Missouri snapped a five-year Illinois winning streak last December.