FINAL: Missouri 63, Illinois 56#Illini lose second straight Braggin' Rights game— Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 21, 2019
Player of the game
Missouri guard Javon Pickett
Sure, fellow guard Dru Smith actually led the Tigers in scoring — 19 points to Pickett’s 17 — but nobody has gotten up for Braggin’ Rights the last two seasons more and better than the former Belleville East standout and one-time Illinois commit. Pickett hit 2 of 3 three-pointers, shot 54 percent overall for his 17 points and tied for the team lead with six rebounds for good measure.
Backcourt
Illinois C | Missouri A+
Ayo Dosunmu wound up the game’s leading scorer with 21 points and scored enough down the stretch to at least make the game a bit interesting. The rest of the Illini guards struggled — at both ends — while the Tigers got double-digit scoring from Smith, Pickett and Xavier Pinson with 14 points.
Frontcourt
Illinois C- | Missouri B-
Rebounds tell the story here. The Illini entered the game one of the best rebounding teams in the country — especially on the offensive end. Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili ultimately combined for just six rebounds. And while Cockburn had 13 points, Bezhanishvili finished with five points and six turnovers.
Bench
Illinois D- | Missouri A
Pickett alone outscored the Illini bench. So did Pinson. That’s a problem. Missouri’s bench outscored Illinois’ 31-10, and eight of those points for the Illini came from Alan Griffin, with the sophomore guard also finishing with six rebounds and a pair of technical fouls. Andres Feliz, who was moved back to the bench to provide a spark, was held scoreless.
Overall
Illinois D+ | Missouri A
Were there positives for Illinois in a second straight Braggin’ Rights loss? Sure. Dosunmu showing a bit more aggression on the offensive end is a good thing. So are solid minutes off the bench from Griffin. That doesn’t counter the fact that a disastrous second half led to a second straight Braggin’ Rights defeat and another nonconference loss against a high-major opponent in the Brad Underwood era.
WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois didn’t make its first shot in the second half until more than 7 minutes had passed. Didn’t make many more the rest of the game either, as Missouri built its lead to double digits and held on for another Braggin’ Rights win.
WHAT IT MEANS
Is one loss at the end of December the end of the world? As much as this particular one pains Illini fans, the answer is still no. But how Illinois lost to Missouri raises some red flags — particularly about halfcourt offense.
WHAT'S NEXT
Illinois (8-4) has one last tuneup game — a Dec. 29 showdown with North Carolina A&T — to work out any remaining kinks before Big Ten play truly begins in earnest. And there are kinks to work out.