Player of the game
Maryland guard Anthony Cowan
The Terrapins’ veteran point guard was the only reason Maryland hung around in the first half when Illinois was building — and then trying to hold on to — a double-digit lead. Cowan hit some key shots late, too, leading the Terps with a game-high 20 points to go with seven assists and four rebounds.
Backcourt
Maryland A |Illinois B-
Ayo Dosunmu might have led the Illini with 16 points, but it took the sophomore guard 17 shots to get there. Andres Feliz was a bit more efficient, chipping in 12 points by consistently attacking the basket. At least in the first half. At the other end, Cowan got some help. Darryl Morsell provided a physical presence in Maryland’s small ball lineup and added 18 points and five rebounds, and Aaron Wiggins came up with 10 points in his relatively new reserve role.
Frontcourt
Maryland B- |Illinois C-
The Terps got another double-double from Jalen Smith with 11 points and 11 rebounds. He hit his average on the boards, but Illinois did manage to keep him check a bit offensively. Lack of production from Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili (just 12 points and 10 rebounds combined) hampered the Illini’s chances. That they were a combined 2 of 9 from the field, including several misses right at the rim, was the biggest issue
Bench
Maryland C |Illinois B
Feliz got to double figures offensively for the fourth straight game and fifth time in his last six outings. Alan Griffin came within one point and one rebound of a double-double. The Illini bench remains strong. It just wasn’t enough against the Terrapins. Those two provided most of Illinois’ 27-10 advantage on bench points, with Wiggins scoring all of Maryland’s.
Overall
Maryland B |Illinois C+
Shot making — at least consistently — remains a problem for Illinois. Shooting 26 percent in the second half in a close game is not a recipe for success. Neither is shooing 58 percent from the free-throw line for an entire game. At some point, shots have to start falling for the Illini.
WHAT HAPPENED
Serious second-half shooting struggles — including zero made shots in the first 8 minutes — reset the tone for what started out as a potential Illinois blowout into a disappointing home loss.
WHAT IT MEANS
A glaring issue for Illinois right now is its inability to run efficient offense against zone defense. Friday night’s struggles against Maryland make for two games in a row. The rest of the Big Ten is certainly taking notice.
WHAT’S NEXT
How about another serious challenge at home Tuesday? Michigan State might not be playing at preseason No. 1 levels, but the Spartans still have Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman and the knowledge it already beat the Illini by 20.