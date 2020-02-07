UImary08
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) runs into a wall of Maryland's forward Jalen Smith (25) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) runs into a wall of Maryland's forward Jalen Smith (25) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Player of the game

Maryland guard Anthony Cowan

The Terrapins’ veteran point guard was the only reason Maryland hung around in the first half when Illinois was building — and then trying to hold on to — a double-digit lead. Cowan hit some key shots late, too, leading the Terps with a game-high 20 points to go with seven assists and four rebounds. 

Backcourt

Maryland A |Illinois B-

Ayo Dosunmu might have led the Illini with 16 points, but it took the sophomore guard 17 shots to get there. Andres Feliz was a bit more efficient, chipping in 12 points by consistently attacking the basket. At least in the first half. At the other end, Cowan got some help. Darryl Morsell provided a physical presence in Maryland’s small ball lineup and added 18 points and five rebounds, and Aaron Wiggins came up with 10 points in his relatively new reserve role.

Frontcourt

Maryland B- |Illinois C-

The Terps got another double-double from Jalen Smith with 11 points and 11 rebounds. He hit his average on the boards, but Illinois did manage to keep him check a bit offensively. Lack of production from Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili (just 12 points and 10 rebounds combined) hampered the Illini’s chances. That they were a combined 2 of 9 from the field, including several misses right at the rim, was the biggest issue

Bench

Maryland C |Illinois B

Feliz got to double figures offensively for the fourth straight game and fifth time in his last six outings. Alan Griffin came within one point and one rebound of a double-double. The Illini bench remains strong. It just wasn’t enough against the Terrapins. Those two provided most of Illinois’ 27-10 advantage on bench points, with Wiggins scoring all of Maryland’s.

Overall

Maryland B |Illinois C+

Shot making — at least consistently — remains a problem for Illinois. Shooting 26 percent in the second half in a close game is not a recipe for success. Neither is shooing 58 percent from the free-throw line for an entire game. At some point, shots have to start falling for the Illini.

WHAT HAPPENED

Serious second-half shooting struggles — including zero made shots in the first 8 minutes — reset the tone for what started out as a potential Illinois blowout into a disappointing home loss.

WHAT IT MEANS

A glaring issue for Illinois right now is its inability to run efficient offense against zone defense. Friday night’s struggles against Maryland make for two games in a row. The rest of the Big Ten is certainly taking notice.

WHAT’S NEXT

How about another serious challenge at home Tuesday? Michigan State might not be playing at preseason No. 1 levels, but the Spartans still have Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman and the knowledge it already beat the Illini by 20.

