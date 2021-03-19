Aren’t athletics powerful?
As a player, I mostly missed it. My focus was entirely on what was in front of me. Practice. Prepare. Compete. Recover. Repeat. From driveway drills as a young kid through playing in the Big Ten and then as a professional — basketball is what I did and a big part of who I was. I didn’t think much about what it meant to those around me.
Now over a decade removed from wearing the orange and blue and a couple of years past competing as a pro, I’m back home in Champaign and able to experience athletics from a different vantage point.
While I miss being in the huddles and between the lines, I’m enjoying the new view. And isn’t this group of young guys a joy to watch?
What many of us have forgotten about this winning team is something that has made them so good: They’ve experienced much defeat. Their failure has fueled them to where they are today.
Seniors Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams went 11-27 in conference play through their first two seasons. Ayo Dosumnu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili lost 21 of 33 games in their first season for the Illini. That’s a lot of losing.
Things markedly changed for Brad Underwood and his “Everyday Guys” last year. The season culminated in a last-second victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes. I was there with my family.
The State Farm Center was packed to the brim, and we high-fived strangers throughout the game.
None of us knew it at the time, but that was the end of the season. No Big Ten tournament. No NCAA tournament. No “One Shining Moment” for the young men — most definitely their biggest loss.
Of course, there are more important things in life than a game — but in my opinion, there’s nothing that can quite bring people together like a dynamic and committed team can. Again, I didn’t see it when I was in it, but it’s apparent from the sidelines.
This newer version of the “Flyin’ Illini” has captured Illini Nation in a way that no other team ever has or ever will. We’ve all experienced some degree of loss over the past year. And we’re all now witnessing a group of players, coaches and support staff that has not only overcome challenges but is thriving through the adversity.
As a former Illini, I’m proud: I attended that school and wore that uniform. I see the passion from this fan base. I can hear the chatter and feel the excitement everywhere I go. I haven’t talked to anyone in weeks who hasn’t mentioned the outstanding play from the Illini. I love seeing this program succeed.
As a fan, I’m entertained: These guys are incredibly talented and clearly enjoy what they’re doing. Ayo’s electric in the open court and deadly in the clutch. Kofi’s a beast in the paint. Belo’s a magician with the ball in his hands. Damonte, Trent, Giorgi, Jacob, Adam and the others all bring energy and swagger to their roles.
As an analyst, I’m impressed: What team loses its best player and National Player of the Year and then takes its play to a higher level? I see a team that has won ugly, won beautifully, won balanced and won with a single superhero. OK, maybe two! Anything can happen in a single-elimination tournament, but this group is as capable as any to go all the way.
As a human, I’m inspired: No team has sacrificed so much in the history of Illinois basketball. No interactions with family or friends. They’ve been disciplined as individuals and devoted as teammates. It’s a testament to what a group of people can do when they love what they do, love one another, and pursue their goals with purpose and unity.
However March Madness plays out, the significance of what this group has done won’t be lost on me. The players couldn’t possibly comprehend what they’re doing, and that’s OK. They’re focused, determined and in the moment. As for me — I’m already proud, entertained, impressed and inspired. I’m going to continue to enjoy the ride.
Athletics are powerful.