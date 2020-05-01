Luke Goode is already on board with Illinois men’s basketball, with the Class of 2021 wing verbally committing to the Illini nearly two weeks ago. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY caught up with the native of Fort Wayne, Ind., for more insight from the 6-foot-6, 185-pound prospect:
On making his commitment ...
It’s a huge weight off my shoulders. I couldn’t be happier to be part of the Illinois family now. I can’t wait to go out and recruit other guys to come in with me to be a part of the 2021 class with me, and I can’t wait to bring a lot of wins to Champaign.
On Brad Underwood ...
Coach Underwood is obviously a great coach. He’s a proven coach at other schools, and he’s proving himself at Illinois. Obviously they weren’t too great of a program three or four years ago — didn’t win many games — and when he got the job, he had a couple rough years and turned it around. Obviously, this year they had a great year and would have made it to the NCAA tournament, and they’ve got a great 2020 class. All that together and Coach Underwood being a great coach and the Illinois program itself and the school was a great fit for me.
On his game ...
I would say my strength, obviously, I’m a shooter. That’s kind of what I’m known for, but I can also put the ball on the floor and get to the rim and make plays for myself. I’ve kind of developed into a more all-around offensive player. I’d definitely say my defense is up there, too. I take pride in my defense.
On Illinois, the university ...
I really liked how it was a big school. I come from a big high school in Indiana, so I’m kind of a big school type of guy. That was one thing I really liked outside of basketball. Also, I want to study business, and they have a great business school.
On the gameday experience at State Farm Center ...
I’m really excited to play in front of such a great fan base. Both games I went to were sold out, and they were great games. The fans were into it. All the social media stuff and all the people that are saying stuff really shows me Illinois has one of the greatest fan bases in the country.